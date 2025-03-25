New Digimon Release Re-Opens Pre-Orders “Due to High Demand”

Pokemon fans are no strangers to struggling to get ahold of their TCG with the recent shortages for Scarlet & Violet sets. However, it looks like the Digimon Card Game might soon join in the struggle, as Bandai Namco reports increased demand for the latest Digimon TCG release. Though less well-known in the States, the Digimon Card Game is growing in popularity. Now, with its own mobile app on the way and physical cards from competitors impossible to come by, the latest Digimon Card Game release proves this TCG may be having its moment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Digimon TCG was reborn in 2020 with an all-new reboot, replacing the former card game for the series. Despite interest from dedicated Digimon fans, this TCG has been harder to come by in stores compared with other TCG like Magic: The Gathering and Yu-Gi-Oh! That said, Bandai continues to release new sets and update the rules with relative frequency, and the game continues to grow as a result. The game has a fairly active subreddit, and, as the most recent release proves, a growing fanbase that’s eager to snap up exciting new card releases as they arrive. As more Pokemon fans grow frustrated with scalpers making it nearly impossible to actually collect new sets, it’s possible that some disgruntled fans might swap to the digital monsters.

So far, Bandai’s approach to unexpected demand looks like another upside for the Digimon Card Game. The official English language account for the Digimon Card Game, @digimon_tcg-EN, recently shared an update about the overwhelming demand for its latest new release. The item in question is the Digimon Card Game Tamer’s Evolution Box – Rise of Digimon, which is set to release in December. Preorders have officially reopened via the Premium Bandai website on March 20th and will be available until April 30th, giving fans more time to buy.

What’s Included in the Digimon Card Game Tamer’s Evolution Box – Rise of Digimon

If you haven’t yet ordered the Tamer’s Evolution Box, let’s cover what’s included so you can make your decision. The set is part of the game’s 5-year anniversary celebration and brings together cards from several previous sets, along with brand-new designs to commemorate the Worldwide Unification of the game. A collector’s item this big doesn’t come cheap, and the market price for the Tamer’s Evolution Box is set at $200 USD. The box does, however, come with quite a few perks to make it worth your while.

The Digimon card game tamer’s evolution box

Here’s a look at everything included in this massive Digimon Card Game box:

12 Special Cards featuring new designs for Ultra Digimon like Omnimon, ShadowSeraphimon, and more

A faux leather Digimon-embossed storage box that fits 1000 cards

Special playmat featuring Digimon Card Game cards and an Omnimon design

50 card sleeves with the “courage to move forward” theme

5 card sleeves with the Omnimon design motif

4 special counter markers with Digimon pixel art

For players who want to start their Digimon Card Game collection off strong or who have already fallen in love with this TCG, this box features some unique items never before released for the 2020 Digimon Card Game reboot. And thanks to the re-opened preorders, you can snag one for yourself from now until April 30th at the Bandai website or check in with your local card shop.

Have you started your Digimon Card Game collection yet? Let us know your favorite cards in the comments below!