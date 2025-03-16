New Digimon Mobile Card Game Teased

Digimon has always been a rival to Pokemon and the similarities are apparent. Pokemon fans have been quick to say that Digimon copied Pokemon and continues to copy the series’ various media, but it has been able to stand on its own and be just different enough. However, a new Digimon game is being teased that appears quite similar to a recent Pokemon game, Pokemon TCG Pocket. While it may be a coincidence, the success of Pokemon TCG Pocket seems to have directly inspired a mobile Digimon Card Game. Not much is known about the game, but fans will be getting more information soon.

The Official Digimon Card Game Twitter shared this announcement, teasing it with a brief video. Fans were even given an update on when they can expect more information about the upcoming project. The Digimon Card Game Project will be further revealed at Digimon Con. This event will be held on March 19th at 7 PM PST/ 10 PM EST.

DIGIMON CARD GAME NEW PROJECT COMING SOON…

Stay tuned for more details at DIGIMON CON!



DIGIMON CON

-March 19, 2025, at 7 PM PST / 10 PM ESThttps://t.co/FwhDFQT8gt#DigimonCardGame#DigimonTCG#Digimon pic.twitter.com/4CFm1Olb1Z — Official Digimon Card Game English Version (@digimon_tcg_EN) March 16, 2025

Digimon has seen a resurgence lately, with new games joining its list of popular games. A mobile version of Digimon Card Game will bring the series to more players and make it easier than ever to enjoy quick games, especially if it follows suit with Pokemon TCG Pocket.

While a mobile Digimon Card Game is the most popular theory, some theorize it may be a mobile Digimon companion app. It could be partnered with another game, or provide information about various Digimon.

While there isn’t much information, fans don’t have to wait long as Digimon Con is soon approaching. This will likely be one of many announcements for the series there, including new possible game announcements. Fans always look forward to Digimon Con, and this one promises to be something special.

Fans are also hoping for a release date for Digimon Story Time Stranger to be revealed at Digimon Con. This is the latest entry in the Digimon Story series, combining RPG mechanics with the monster-taming elements of Digimon. In it, players will be able to traverse the real world and Digital World never before.

digimon story time stranger.

One aspect of Digimon Con that should excite fans, aside from any new announcements, is sales of current Digimon games. This is often one of the best times to pick up games in this series at huge discounts. Those looking to complete their collection or try a new game should have their wallet ready.

It remains to be seen what this announcement means for Digimon and whether or not it gives the much hoped-for mobile Digimon Card Game. Tuning into Digimon Con or watching the Digimon socials will be the fastest way to discover it, and hopefully get a release date for Digimon Story Time Stranger. Do you think Digimon will be getting its own Pokemon TCG Pocket? Let us know in the comments below!