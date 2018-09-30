‘Digimon’ Producer Teases Future Online Game

There’s two new Digimon games on the way — Digimon Survive and a new Digimon Story — yet, Digimon game series producer, Kazumasa Habu, is already looking ahead to future releases, and teasing them too.

Speaking to Famitsu (via Gematsu), Habu specfically teased that Digimon fans might have a more online-focused Digimon game to look forward to in the not so distant future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“While it might be too early to discuss, I also hope to think about a Digimon game that utilizes online,” said Habu. “However, as games become more complex, the threshold only gets higher, and I personally want to value the game nature and ease of play that even light players can enjoy. Of course, I also want to keep the focus on making the presentation, characters, and world more fascinating.”

What Habu specifically means by “utilizes online” isn’t quite clear, but the producer seems to be suggesting a multiplayer-centric Digimon game, or at least a Digimon game built with online functionality in mind.

As mentioned above, Bandai Namco and Habu are currently working on two different Digimon products: Digimon Survive and a new Digimon Story. The former is poised to release next year on a myriad of platforms, while the latter has no release date, and at the moment, has only been revealed for the PlayStation 4.

That said, given there’s already a Digimon game in the pipeline for next year, and one after that, if Habu and co. do decide to create this more online-focused Digimon game, we probably won’t be seeing it for awhile. In fact, 2020 is probably the earliest we will see such a game.

Elsewhere in the interview with Famitsu, Habu did note that he wants to release more Digimon games quicker, so perhaps that bodes well for fans that want an online Digimon game sooner rather than later.

As always, feel free to hit the comments section and let us know your thoughts. Would you want to see an online Digimon game? If so, what would you want to see from it? Personally, I’ll take anything Digimon Habu and Bandai Namco can throw at me, because if there is one universal rule in life, it’s that there can never be too many Digimon games.