Dragon Age: BioWare Continues to “Figure Out” the Next Step

Hi, my name is Liana and I am stupidly obsessed with Dragon Age (Hi, Liana). We already know that a new game in the Dragon Age-verse is currently in-progress, as it should be after that ending in Inquisition! As Thedas-loving hopefuls anxiously await any sort of news on the franchise, BioWare’s Casey Hudson provided just that. Well, sort of.

The BioWare General Manager recently sat down with Game Informer to discuss the direction of the new Dragon Age that’s currently in the works. We’ve known that it’s been in the “storyboard” phase for quite some time now, and it appears that it hasn’t done much to leave that stage of development. According to Hudson, the team is still “figuring out” what they want the next game to look like.

We’ve had massive hints and downright confirmations of work on Dragon Age, though the progress and state of production is currently unknown to the masses. After Dragon Age: Inquisition, there was a major twist to the end of the game that was a definite game changer for what fans know of the lore. We saw the head of the mage vs. templar war, ground-breaking changes to the foundations of Thedas, and some massive shock factor for our Elven friends.

Though Executive Producer Mark Darrah has previously confirmed that they are hard at work, it still doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll get to see what a certain mage is up to, or even travel to the world of Magisters (though, it’s is very likely given previous hints). There are talks that this will be a spin-off and not tailoring after the adventures of the Warden, the Champion, and the Inquisitor. With the spin-off comics and novels, there is definitely plenty of material to work from – and both medias have provided authentic, and fantastic, Dragon Age experiences.

Will BioWare take the same route that they did with the Mass Effect franchise and begin a new story within the same universe? Anything is possible when it comes to spin-offs, so we’ll just have to wait and see what the team comes up with. After all, Mike Laidlaw neither confirmed nor denied it being DA4 before his departure, so it very well could end up being the fourth installment that fans are looking for.

Our Take – contains Inquisition spoilers:

With the major twist concerning Tevinter during the events of the third game, and the reveation of the Elven gods and the Dread Wolf’s true role – it would be a missed opportunity to not continue in that style. The three games did a fantastic job of tying up all three games, even DA2, with the Trespasser DLC in Inquisition, which provides the perfect stepping stone for the next phase. With the dramatic conclusion to the previous game, and the way the Mage Killer comic tied in, it is a safe bet to at very least assume Tevinter will be the overall premise of the next game.

