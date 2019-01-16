New ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Action RPG In the Works

Bandai Namco has officially announced that they are hard at work at bringing a new Dragon Ball Z action RPG to gamers everywhere. Unfortunately for hardcore fans of the anime series, that’s about all we know at this time though more info is slated for the end of the month.

In 2019, the project of a New Game focusing on the World of Dragon Ball Z begins! And more news coming to DRAGON BALL FighterZ! The Warrior from Universe 11 is joining the fight! More information to be revealed at the DRAGON BALL FighterZ World Tour Finals January 26th ~ 27th! //t.co/IFnJchTE4z — BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment UK (@BandaiNamcoUK) January 16, 2019

“In 2019, the project of a New Game focusing on the World of Dragon Ball Z begins! And more news coming to Dragon Ball FighterZ, The Warrior from Universe 11 is joining the fight!” As far as when the new news will be dropping, the above tweet mentions to stay tuned during the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Finals that will be going on January 26th and the 27th.

In the same tweet, the publisher also mentions that “The Warrior from Universe 11 is joining the fight,” which is likely referring to Jiren of the Pride Troopers. We’ll be learning more about what’s new and what’s new for Dragon Ball FighterZ later this month, until then – we can content ourselves on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Dragon Ball Z binging marathons. Because adulthood. And it’s awesome.

