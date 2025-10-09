New Epic Games Store Free Game Is for Fans of the NES and SNES

The Epic Games Store has been refreshed with a new free PC game. And this week, EGS users on PC are getting a game that looks and feels like it’s from the NES and SNES era. To this end, the new free Epic Games Store game is a 2D platformer that was released in 2023, and it is apparently quite good. On Steam, for example, it has an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating, the highest rating a PC game can earn on Steam. This is thanks to 96% of 1,904 user reviews rating the game positively. It’s not just Steam users who are fans of the new free game though, critics were when it released, as evidenced by its 89 on Metacritic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Between now and October 16, all Epic Games Store users can download, play, and keep Gravity Circuit for free. There is no subscription required, nor any newsletter you have to sign up for. Meanwhile, once claimed and added to your library, you get to keep it forever. This is not a free demo or a free trial; it is a full free game download.

Play video

About the Game

For those unfamiliar with Gravity Circuit, it was released in 2023 by Domesticated Ant Games, PID Games, and Dear Villagers as a love letter to “console classics.” While it is clearly a modern take on NES and SNES-era platformers, it is also clearly heavily inspired by action 2D platformers from these nostalgic consoles. In particular, classic Mega Man and Mega Man X. That said, while many of the aforementioned user reviews make note of the clear Mega Man inspiration, others have suggested it handles more like classic Ninja Gaiden. And in particular, this is what most of the user reviews highlight above all: how good the game feels to play.

In the game, you play as Kai, who, with the mysterious power of the Gravity Circuit, and in a world populated by sentient robots, is the last line of defense against an old foe, the Virus Army.

Those who decide to check out Gravity Circuit now that it is free on PC via Epic Games Store should expect a game that is about five to six hours long to beat; however, completionists will need more than 10 hours with the game. Meanwhile, many of the aforementioned user reviews note that the game is highly replayable, as classics from the 80s and 90s often are.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.