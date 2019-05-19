Rumor: Next-Gen Fable Game Will Be Revealed At E3

There’s been rumblings and reports of a new Fable game in development at Playground Games’ second studio for years now. A new installment in the beloved series was leaked all the back in 2017, and ever since then, it’s has popped up a few times. But, still, Microsoft hasn’t said a peep about the game. That will apparently change very soon though. According to a new rumor from an alleged industry insider, the new Fable game will be revealed via a brief teaser next month at E3 2019 on Microsoft’s stage.

Then in 2020, more of the game will be shown, with the insider claiming we won’t see the title until 2021 at the earliest, which makes it a next-gen release, as the rumor points out. The rumor also points out that the game has been in some form of development since late 2017, meaning it’s been cooking for about two years now.

The rumor also suggests that it’s not going to be Fable IV, but a reboot of sorts for the franchise, which makes sense. The Fable franchise was a little inconsistent, and never really set the world on fire, so it’s wise to start things over with a clean slate.

That said, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt, like any rumor. While it seems almost a given that a new Fable is in development at Playground Games, these other details are less of a given. Sure, if a new Fable is in development, it’s a next-gen game, but who knows whether we’ll see it at this E3 or that it won’t release until 2021 at the earliest.

It’s been nine years since we got Fable III, and while there’s been some spin-offs here and there, none of them have really been of any significance. And the longer we get away from Fable III, the more hungry Fable fans get for a new entry.

