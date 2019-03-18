New ‘Fortnite’ Flint-Knock Pistol Leaked

Leaks and rumors regarding Fortnite happen so often, it’s almost as if they are just part of the game itself. Of course, that can be expected when a title blows up in the way the popular Battle Royale game has. That said, it looks like the latest leak to happen has revealed a new pistol called the Flint-Knock, and it appears to fall right in line with the pirate-themed Season 8 of Epic Games‘ Fortnite. It also looks to be quite the little powerhouse of a weapon as well.

Two variants of the Flint-Knock have been found hanging around the v8.10 patch files, Common and Uncommon. The former boasts a reload time of 3.19 seconds, while the latter comes in at 3.045 seconds. The gun will require Heavy Bullets in order for users to, well… use it.

Getting up close and personal with enemies will allow players to deal 86 (Common) and 90 (Uncommon) damage, with it dropping off to 34.4 and 36 respectively. Of course, all of this is subject to change before the weapon actually arrives in Fortnite. When that will be is anyone’s guess at this point.

As for what else is happening in Fortnite as of late, some players are experiencing a pretty bad bug that results in their own death while using the new Baller vehicle. In addition to this, there’s a suspicious helicopter that is on the move, and nobody has the faintest idea as to what it’s up to. You can read more about that right here.

Fortnite is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and mobile devices. For more on what’s new with Season 8 of the popular Battle Royale title:

“Season 8 has arrived and a monstrous volcano has appeared! Freed from the Ice King’s castle, the now-powerful Prisoner has brought fire and flame to Fortnite and its islands,” reads a blog post from the studio. “Pirates, Ninjas and a ship load of new fighters will tussle over treasure, battle with Pirate Cannons and uncover legendary loot. For those daring enough to explore, the new Lazy Lagoon and Sunny Steps locations are just a jump away with the help of Volcanic Vents. There are tons of new areas to explore and secrets to uncover. This season, X marks the spot!”

What do you think about the leaked Flint-Knock pistol that might be coming to Fortnite in the very near future? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

Thanks, Dexerto!

