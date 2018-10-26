New ‘Fortnite’ Funko Pops Include Rex and Dark Voyager

Less than a month after the first wave of Fortnite Pop figures hit, Funko and Epic Games are diving back in with two new Fortnite Pops and a slew of 5 Star figures, Pint Size Heroes, Vynl, and Pocket Pop Keychains.

The entire wave of new Fortnite Funko merch will be available to pre-order via this link by 2pm EST today, October 26th. When they do go live, you’ll want to go for the Rex and Dark Voyager Pops first, naturally.

Outside of the new Fortnite Pop figures, you’ll find a collection of 5 Star figures that include Omega in full battle armor, Zoey with bandages, Moonwalker with Slurp Juice, Love Ranger with an Impulse Grenade, and Tomato Head with a Chug Jug.

The Pint Sized Heroes 2-pack lineup includes Pathfinder/Highrise Assault Trooper, Ranger/Zoey, Funk Ops/ Tomato Head, Omega/Valor, Raptor/Elite Agent, Black Knight/Red Knight, Rex/Tricera Ops, Cuddle Team Leader/Ghoul Trooper, and Moonwalker/Burnout.

Vynl 2-packs include Cuddle Team Leader with Love Ranger and Rex and Tricera Ops.

Finally, the Pocket Pop Keychain lineup includes Dark Voyager, Moonwalker, Highrise Assault Trooper, Tower Recon Specialist, Skull Trooper, Black Knight, Omega in full armor, Raptor, Brite Bomber, and Rex.



Again, all of these new additions will be available to pre-order via this link soon. You can also pre-order the previous Pop figures released in the Fortnite lineup with shipping slated for December. The original lineup includes:

• Fortnite Tower Recon Specialist Pop! Vinyl Figure #439

• Fortnite Highrise Assault Trooper Pop! Vinyl Figure #431

• Fortnite Black Knight Pop! Vinyl Figure #426

• Fortnite Moonwalker Pop! Vinyl Figure #434

• Fortnite Skull Trooper Pop! Vinyl Figure #438

• Fortnite Love Ranger Pop! Vinyl Figure #432

• Fortnite Merry Marauder Pop! Vinyl Figure #433

• Fortnite Cuddle Team Leader Pop! Vinyl Figure #430

• Fortnite Omega Pop! Vinyl Figure #435

• Fortnite Brite Bomber Pop! Vinyl Figure #427

• Fortnite Raptor Pop! Vinyl Figure #436

• Fortnite Love Ranger Pocket Pop! Key Chain

• Fortnite Cuddle Team Leader Pocket Pop! Key Chain

