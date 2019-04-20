New ‘Fortnite’ Update Fixes Some Interesting Bugs, Including Blackheart’s Uncontrollable Beard

While many top Fortnite players are trying their hands at the World Cup, which is now in its second week of qualifying matches, there are likely many more taking to the standard Battle Royale experience or the game’s LTMs, Creative Mode, and Save the World. That said, a new update has arrived to patch some bugs that popped up as a result of an update that arrived earlier this week. The new patch brings a few interesting fixes to the game and its many modes, including one that was affecting players’ ability to see due to Blackheart’s beard “growing uncontrollably.”

Taking to the Epic Games website, the developers released the patch notes for update v8.40.1, which takes care of Blackheart’s beard as well as a handful of other bugs. Bushes will now appear after one has played a match in the Air Royale LTM, players will see their correct Division in Arena, and more fixes have been implemented. Check the full patch notes out below:

Battle Royale

Fixed the following issues:

Players were incorrectly being shown that they were being dropped to a lower Division in Arena. This was a visual-only issue, players were not actually being moved to a lower Division and the correct Division for each player is now displayed in-game.

Blackheart’s beard was growing uncontrollably in the Deep Fried Food Fight LTM and would cover most of a player’s screen. He has visited a barber and his beard is back to its previous glory.

Bushes were not appearing in any game modes after playing a match in the Air Royale LTM.

Nameplate and ally indicators were missing from the UI in the Deep Fried Food Fight LTM.

Extra buttons on mobile devices weren’t functioning properly when quickly alternating between clicking dedicated weapon select and building buttons.

Players were experiencing increased hitching toward the end of games.

Creative Mode

Made stability improvements specific to Creative Mode.

Save the World

Fixed the following issues:

Fixed an issue that would cause players to constantly get kicked out of matches. Note: This is currently only a PC fix. We will have a fix for console players early next week.



All Modes

Fixed the following issues:

Throwable items were not dealing damage if it was the last item consumed in a stack.

The countdown for the Item Shop was showing an incorrect time.

Too much memory was being used while playing on PC.

Fortnite is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and mobile devices. For more on the massively popular title from Epic Games, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you glad that Blackheart had an opportunity to make it to the barber? Did you experience any of these issues while playing Fortnite? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

