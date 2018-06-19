New Fortnite Update Brings Stink Bombs, New Hero, and More

The latest Fortnite update is now live and brings with it tons of new in-game activities to enjoy. From the newly added Stink Bomb, to more Limited Time Mode action, there is more than enough “new” to go around for players to keep the online title from Epic Games fresh.

Just like with usual bi-weekly updates, there are new changes to the Save the World and Battle Royale modes.. This time, however, there is also a new 8-bit demo that players can enjoy as well, “Build it up or tear it down with the new 8-Bit Demo. Grab it in the Event Store and make a bang.”

Here’s everything new with the latest update:

Battle Royale

General

Limited Time Mode Summary

Survive the countdown! The Storm Circles give players more room to hunt down opponents. The final circle triggers a countdown timer; when the time is up, the team with the most players remaining wins. In this LTM, teams can tie for the Victory Royale!

Mode Details

Final Fight plays similar to standard Battle Royale, but instead of the Storm circles closing all the way, the Storm stops after the 3rd circle.

When the circles have finished closing in, the final countdown timer will begin.

The remaining teams will battle it out until the timer expires.

The team with the most players remaining at the end of the timer wins!

In the event of a tie, the two (or more) teams tied for the lead win the match.

Weapons + Items

Stink Bomb added. Creates a stinky cloud that deals 5 damage every half-second within the cloud. 9-second duration. Epic rarity. Can be found from floor loot, chests, and Vending Machines. Loot in stacks of 3 with a maximum stack of 5.

Increased the reload time of the Rocket Launcher based on rarity. Rare from 2.3 seconds to 2.8. Epic from 2.185 seconds to 2.66. Legendary from 2.07 to 2.52.

The maximum number of unloaded Rocket Ammo that can be held has been changed to 12.

Bug Fixes

Enemy built structures are no longer lit up by the thermal scope.

Cozy Campfires are now lit by the thermal scope.

Gameplay

Bug Fixes

Back Bling no longer appears detached from players at a distance.

Fixed the two intersecting busses on the starting island.

Performance

Fixed performance issues on Switch related to frequently called time functions during gameplay (especially when skydiving).

Level streaming optimization to smooth out some hitches during skydiving on Switch.

Audio

The music for the Fresh emote has been re-added.

Fixed attenuation of Supply Drop opening sound so it doesn’t sound like it’s right next to players even if it’s opened far away.

The Clinger explosion sound now plays properly if detonated directly next to you on iOS/Switch platforms.

UI

Added the “Net Debug Stats” HUD UI option for Xbox.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a crash that could happen after buying items in the Item Shop.

When using styleable outfits, your last saved version will always appear in the locker preview.

Save the World

Missions + Systems

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue which could block progression where the Chrome Husky would no longer spawn if the Magnets! quest was completed. Players who were blocked will now be unblocked with this fix.

Heroes

New Constructor Demolitionist: 8-Bit Demo added to the Event Store.

Available Wednesday, June 20 at 8pm ET.

The latest update is now live. There were a few little hiccups at first with the server issues, but Epic Games has since update their tech site to report that everything is back to being green and ready to go!

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices. It will be coming to Android as well at a later date.

In other Fortnite news

There was a mysterious cropping of countdowns and holograms seen in the map over the last several days, prompting many fans of Fortnite to wonder if this update was going to bring something bigger. So far, looks pretty normal but we are keeping our eyes peeled on anything else suspicious happening today.

With the “Evil Lair” having sprung up with a few new additions to the map, including holograms, as well as that giant missile uncovered when the new season first began, many are spectating that when the clocks strike 0, a massive call to fire will be unleashed. Of course, if that were true – we would imagine all platforms would be showing the same thing. Still, the discovery is new so there is still time for other platforms to join in! If you see something, let us know!

Stay tuned!

