A New Version of Fortnite May Have Been Leaked

Update: Epic Games has responded to the initial rumor.

There’s no denying that Fortnite is one of the most accessible games on the market right now. Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS and Android devices are all available to play the record-breaking battle royale title, but it looks like Epic Games isn’t done conquering just yet. According to a recent leak, Apple fans might have yet another way to enjoy the online fun.

#fortnite Fortnite is coming to Apple tvs. tvOS a Apple tv operating system has been found in the files. pic.twitter.com/QBBojQI0SX — Storm – Fortnite Leaks (@StormLeaks) August 21, 2018

Fortnite is a game that you can’t seem to escape. Whether you’re into the popular online title or not is irrelevant, it’s everywhere. The wild surge in popularity began when Epic Games made their free-to-play Battle Royale debut alongside their pre-existing Save the World mode in an era where PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds reigned supreme. Despite being called a “copycat” upon its revelation, it quickly skyrocketed towards popularity, even dethroning PUBG itself, during its rise to fame.

Despite Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode only taking 2 months to create, their product offers an incredibly immersive experience that’s sole purpose is to have fun. With silly skins (come on, there was even a datamined skin of a giant tomato head) to even sillier game mechanics like the rideable rockets, the game overall is made up of tiny little pieces that make an enjoyable picture.

The online game continues to expand its borders, each time met with immense success. Fortnite has achieved almost a cult-like popularity, with record-breaking numbers and its continued domination of mainstream media. It doesn’t look like it’s going to be slowing down any time soon, and with the Battle Royale version being completely free to play, if you haven’t donned that silly skin yet and hopped into the arena for that Victory Royale — now is the perfect time to do just that!

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices. What do you think about it possibly making its way over onto Apple TV? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us what you think!