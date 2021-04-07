Fortnite Adds Weapon That Sucks Up and Shoots Out Random Junk

✖

The latest Fortnite update has added a brand-new weapon to the popular free-to-play battle royale game in the form of The Recycler. As the name sort of implies, the whole deal with the new weapon is that it recycles other odds and ends as ammo rather than using traditional ammunition like other weapons. Instead, players will need to suck up materials from around the map like wood and stone to then shoot explosive projectiles.

The two-handed heavy weapon is easy to charge up as players simply need to aim it at objects around the map to suck into it. And to be clear, the objects don't need to already be broken down into components; it can simply suck up existing trees, rocks, and more. The fact that it has a three-projective magazine and requires a couple of seconds to reload makes it a relatively niche weapon, but because it doesn't require traditional ammo, that should mean that folks will like having it around when other resources become scarce. You can check it out in action below:

What’s New this week? Check out the newest item The Recycler! This two-handed heavy takes advantage of junk scattered across the Island. Try it out today! pic.twitter.com/B6JsRPRcgE — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 6, 2021

As noted above, the new weapon, The Recycler, is now available within the game. Fortnite itself is now in Chapter 2 - Season 6 and is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody's playing Chapter 2 - Season 6 on an iPhone right now. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 6 is currently ongoing on the other platforms, however. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

