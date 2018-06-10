New Fortnite Weapon Coming Soon

Tired of the same ‘ol, same ‘ol in Fortnite? We hear ya, luckily Epic Games is pretty spot on when it comes to making sure that players have a regular rotation of new weapons, events, and more to keep gameplay fresh. Epic Games is already preparing for their next big update, and it looks like it will be bringing a brand new firearm in-game, the Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle.

“New high power Assault Rifle makes it easier to find enemies,” boasts the weapon’s official description and it will be coming to the game when this week’s update goes live.

It’s a good time to bring in something new, especially since the jetpacks are being vaulted tomorrow. As per Epic Games:

Shotguns

For a while we felt that Shotguns promoted healthy close quarter gameplay, however with the recent equip time changes, Shotguns are being used more often than we like. It’s something we’ve been keeping an eye on, but broadly speaking we feel Shotguns are a little too strong in their current state. As a result, we’re making these adjustments:

Pump Shotgun Headshot multiplier reduced from 2.5 to 2.0 Damage reduced from 90/95 to 80/85

Tactical Shotgun Headshot multiplier reduced from 2.5 to 2.0



Shotgun consistency across the board is also something we’re looking into and aim to improve. We want to make it more apparent when you hit or miss a shot. In addition to that, making sure the accuracy is more consistent and improving other odd behaviors with the weapon is a top priority. We’ve identified a number of issues that we’re currently working on solving in the near future.

Traps

We made a large change to traps a few weeks ago to test decreasing damage from 125 to 75. This was done in an effort to better understand the impact traps have throughout a match. The change sparked a great deal of excellent discussion about traps and we are going to lean more into improving their effectiveness. We want this to add more ways for you to be potent in combat. Here’s the change:

Trap Damage increased from 75 to 150

Jetpack

The Jetpack was introduced as a Limited Time Item. You can learn more on the goals of Limited Time Items as a concept in this post.

We will be vaulting the Jetpack at 8am on Monday, June 11. Get in your last matches before then! We may bring back the Jetpack at a future date with some improvements and new changes.

The latest update is now live for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS players!