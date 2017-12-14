New Game Gungrave G.O.R.E. Coming to PS4

Gungrave, the hit video game from the early 2000’s that later became an anime series due to massive fan support, will live to see another sequel — one that’s being called a ‘true’ sequel, this time. According to a report from Famitsu, a new game is on the way that takes place some time after the end of the first Gungrave series, immediately following the events of Gungrave VR, which is set for release early next year. Both are being developed by Igggymob.

Gungrave is story of revenge that focuses on two former friends, and while the anime served as something of a prequel to the series. The anime vividly described the story of Harry McDowell and Brandon Heat, the latter of which would later become Beyond the Grave, the franchise’s protagonist. Now, Gungrave G.O.R.E seeks to describe what happened after Grave’s quest ended. “At the end of Gungrave Overdose, Grave finally achieved peace and went back to sleep,” development chief JUN PD told Famitsu. “But as time goes on, Seed starts to spread across town again. Mika finds out about this, and hesitatingly wakes up Grave, and together they throw themselves into the heat of battle again.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game features a redesigned Grave, but with a silhouette that the studio’s developers hope long-time fans of the series feel is familiar. “Using the advanced techniques available today, we refined his design to be more stylish without destroying what makes him recognizable to people who have played his games,” said art director KT_K. “We used more detailed, high quality presentation to make his model with more realistic textures.”

As of now, no official release date has been announced for Gungrave VR, and no projected release area has been announced for Gungrave G.O.R.E., so stay tuned for future updates.

[Translated Source: Siliconera]