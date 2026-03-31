5 Most Impressive Pokemon Pokopia Builds Players Have Created (So Far)

Like Animal Crossing and Minecraft before it, Pokemon Pokopia gives players plenty of creative freedom. Though gamers like me no doubt appreciate the variety of pre-made kits for huts and houses, Pokopia also lets gamers build structures from scratch. And since the game’s release on March 5th, creative gamers are showing off their skills in the world of Pokopia. A number of impressive builds have already begun making the rounds online, showing what players can do when given blocks, creative freedom, and time.

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Pokopia offers players several areas to play around in, from the game’s set regions like Withered Wasteland to the sandbox Palette Town and freeform Cloud Islands. Naturally, that means that plenty of impressive Pokopia builds have already made their way into existence. If you’re a “pre-built only” kind of player like me, it’s especially impressive to see what others have been able to create. So, I decided to scour the internet to find the most impressive Pokemon Pokopia builds players have come up with so far.

5) Taco Bell

Who among us hasn’t gotten a craving for Taco Bell during a late-night gaming session? Well, Reddit user @carlycalamity wanted to share the love with their Pokemon, so they created a Taco Bell in Pokopia. It even has a working drive-thru that makes use of the game’s railroad tracks and carts.

The details inside the building are especially impressive, from the glowing counter to the photos hung above the wall to look like menu boards. There’s even a Taco Bell logo on the wall and plenty of seating for Pokemon to relax while they enjoy their Crunchwraps and Baja Blasts.

4) Giant Shiny Charizard

Rocky Ridges is arguably one of the most frustrating areas to restore thanks to all that volcanic ash. But one Redditor decided to lean into the fire and ash vibes by creating a giant monument to one of the most beloved Fire-type Pokemon. And not just any Charizard would do. From the looks of it, the monument is an homage to the black coloring of a Shiny Charizard.

I can only imagine the amount of time it took to get all those bricks in the right places. And the fire-breathing lava coming out of its mouth? What a detail! This one’s a work in progress, with plans to add a whole base area for fire-type Pokemon to hang out.

3) Fully Restored S.S. Anne

When I first explored the S.S. Anne in Pokemon Pokopia, I thought about how cool it’d be to fully restore the place. Thought about it, but had no idea where to even begin such a project. But Redditor @TrevLaBev took that same idea and actually turned it into reality. They painstakingly restored the S.S. Anne to its former glory in Pokopia, and it looks amazing.

The ship’s exterior has been fully recreated, with impressive lighting going all the way around. And the ship’s interior has been restored as well, complete with light fixtures and an onboard Pokemon Center. It’s a true work of art and looks ready to set sail once more.

2) Hyrule Castle from The Legend of Zelda

I love a good crossover, and it’s always exciting to see nods to other iconic games in a game like Pokemon Pokopia. One Redditor decided to bring the world of The Legend of Zelda into their Pokemon paradise by building a replica of Hyrule Castle.

This recreation of Hyrule Castle is an impressive feat, capturing the blue roof colors and stained glass windows perfectly. The castle has undergone a few renovations in different Legend of Zelda titles over the years, and this Pokopia version is very much recognizable as the home to Hyrule’s royalty.

1) Beast’s Castle from The Beauty & The Beast

Our final impressive build is another castle, this time created by X user @negi1021. They crafted a replica of the castle from The Beauty and the Beast right inside Pokopia, and it’s truly one of the most impressive Pokopia builds yet.

This incredibly detailed build includes not only the castle, but an extensive roadway leading up to and some of the castle grounds, as well. The longer you look at it, the more new details emerge, from the Dragonite dolls keeping guard at the castle gates to the Aerodactyl fossil in the background set to take flight.

Given that Pokopia has only been around for about a month at the time I’m writing this, I have no doubt even more impressive builds are in progress. I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait to see what people make in this game as time goes on.

Do you enjoy creating custom builds in games like Pokopia? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!