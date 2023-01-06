New Gears of War Game Revealed

The COG army will soon be facing the Locust Horde in a whole new way, as today it was announced that Gears of War will be featured in a new game from Steamforged Games. Steamforged is known for adapting games like Elden Ring, Resident Evil, Horizon Zero Dawn, and more, and now they will be entering the Gears of War universe with Gears of War: The Card Game. We don't have a ton of details yet, though we do know the game will be launching in 2023, and you can get your first look at the new game below. You can also sign up for notifications on the game right here.

Gears of War: The Card Game seems to be firmly based on the original games of the series, so characters like Marcus Fenix will be in the central roles. The cards shown include Fenix and Uzil Raam, and show an attack value, a defense, and what appears to be cost or movement in the top left corner. From the other image, it appears there will be at least three different decks to the game, with one being COG, one being Locust, and one being cover and obstacles.

(Photo: Steamforged)

Like in the main series, cover looks to be an important part of the experience, with one card on top of the deck being High Wall. This has an effect on both sides of the conflict, as the card is split between the two factions, and you can also see a Captain card on the COG deck and a Wretch card on the Locust deck.

You can also see some of the rules in the rulebook in that second image, which talks about reinforcements and more. You can check out the full tease from Steamforged of the new game below.

"The rumours are true...Gears of War: The Card Game Coming Soon. Will you side with the Coalition of Ordered Governments and send Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago into action, or will you command the Locust Horde and unleash the awesome power of the monstrous Brumak? Throw frag grenades at hordes of wretches? Or bait a corpser into attacking you before striking it when it's most vulnerable? The choice will be in your hands."

(Photo: Steamforged)

Hopefully, we'll get more details soon, though if Marcus and Dominic are featured, then the best of the COGs Baird can't be far behind. (C'mon, he's easily the best).

Are you excited for Gears of War: The Card Game? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things gaming and tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!