New Ghost Recon Game Reportedly in Development at Ubisoft

A new report has claimed that Ubisoft is currently in the process of developing the next entry in its Ghost Recon franchise. Within the past day, Ubisoft announced that it would be ending support for Ghost Recon Breakpoint, which is the most recent installment in the series. And while this news seemed to be concerning at face value, it sounds like Ubisoft is instead just dedicating the resources that were previously spent on Breakpoint to now create the next Ghost Recon title.

According to Kotaku, Ubisoft has reportedly been working on the next Ghost Recon game for over a year and a half at this point. The project is codenamed “OVER” and is reportedly far enough along that it may end up releasing in Ubisoft’s 2023 fiscal year. For context, FY2023 for Ubisoft will began on April 1, 2022, and is slated to end next year on March 31, 2023. Assuming that this window is met, it could indicate that the next Ghost Recon game could launch at some point early next year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At this point in time, it remains to be seen what becomes of Ghost Recon in the future. Even though the series has been around for quite some time, Breakpoint was largely met with a lot of criticism from both fans and critics alike. In addition, Ubisoft also somewhat damaged the Ghost Recon brand last year when it announced a new NFT project called Quartz that it added to Breakpoint. Even though a multitude of fans made it clear that they didn’t want to see NFTs implemented in the publisher’s games, that hasn’t prevented Ubisoft from doubling down on their implementation since then. With this in mind, it seems like NFTs could play a part in whatever the next Ghost Recon game will end up becoming.

If Ubisoft does end up releasing a new Ghost Recon game next year, what are you hoping to see from it next? And will you lose interest altogether if Ubisoft tries to force NFTs into this new installment? Let me know your own thoughts either down in the comments or you can reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.