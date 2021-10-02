New Ghostbusters Game Is Apparently in Development

A new video game associated with the Ghostbusters film franchise is said to be in development. Word on this new game comes directly from Raphael Saadiq, who is one of the co-founders of the studio Illfonic. When talking on a recent podcast, Saadiq disclosed (perhaps earlier than he should have) that the company is currently in the midst of working on a new Ghostbusters project, although details of the title are scarce at the moment.

Speaking on the Questlove Supreme podcast, Saadiq was talking about the projects that Illfonic has worked on in the past. “Friday the 13th the last one, Predator, and we’re working on Ghostbusters right now,” Saadiq said on the show. He also went on to mention Arcadegeddon, which is a title that is currently available to play on PC. Saadiq didn’t go on to say anything further about Ghostbusters, in particular, but the fact that he name-dropped the project so casually seems to confirm that it’s very much in the works.

As a whole, it would make quite a bit of sense for Illfonic to be working on a Ghostbusters game for a couple of different reasons. For starters, the studio has already worked with a number of popular film franchises in the past, such as the aforementioned Friday the 13th and Predator: Hunting Grounds. For the studio to continue to develop projects of this nature with a Ghostbusters title would seem logical.

Illfonic has also had a close relationship with Sony in recent years, specifically when it made Predator: Hunting Grounds a console exclusive for PlayStation 4. Given that Sony is the company that distributes the Ghostbusters movies (notably with the upcoming release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife), it would seem logical for Sony to tap a developer that it is familiar with to work on a game associated with this beloved property. It remains to be seen what an Illfonic Ghostbusters game would even look like, but given the studio’s history, it might be multiplayer-related.

