Surprising New ‘God of War’ Trailer Shows Off a Beautiful Alternate Version of the Game’s First Song

Though God of War has been out for quite some time now with no plans for DLC in the new future, the team over at Santa Monica can’t help but to share new ways to look at the beloved title. We hope they never stop, because this alternate version of the haunting Memories of Mother song is just as breathtaking as the original.

Memories of Mother was God of War’s original opening song, though this Farewell to Faye version was intended to feel “more intimate” than the chosen version by Peter Scaturro. If you’re like me and are just in love with this version as the original, the full track is now available on Spotify right here!

While you’re jamming out to the beautiful sounds of God of War, don’t forget to also check out this very limited-edition holiday art print right here. It’s only available for a few more days and is $40 and is 18′ x 24′. The high quality piece of art looks stunning both in a frame or by itself, which adapts it pretty nicely into any type of home. Gamer cave? Check. Elegant living room? Also check! It’s stunning!

According to the print’s official listing:

“We are thrilled to announce our next officially licensed print with Santa Monica Studios. Based off God of War the print is titled “Freya’s Dinner” and was done by Poster Posse Illustrator, Adam Rabalais. The print brings Kratos, Atreus and the rest of the God of War characters together for a holiday dinner that no one thought could ever happen.”

The print itself is only available until December 23rd, so don’t miss out on getting one for yourself or as a gift while you still can!

As for the game itself, God of War is available now exclusively on the PlayStation 4. If you haven’t checked out the game for yourself yet, it’s definitely a title worth picking up! The latest adventure showed Kratos not only in a different mythology, but also as a father to young Atreus. Seeing a new side to a beloved hero was incredible and everything about the game is a treat for gamers that crave adventure!