New Gran Turismo Sport Video Celebrates The Racing Franchise’s 20 Year Legacy

It’s really hard to believe that we’ve been racing with Polyphony Digital’s Gran Turismo games for 20 years – especially since we’ve only gotten a handful of games over the years. But each one has stood out in its own special way, starting with the first Gran Turismo on the original PlayStation, and coming full circle to this Tuesday’s release of Gran Turismo Sport.

To celebrate the occasion, Sony has released a new video that celebrates the legacy of Gran Turismo, while revisiting the games from the past that helped shape said legacy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video features a number of Polyphony talents talking about their work with the franchise, including series creator Kazunori Yamauchi and President of SIE Worldwide Studios Shuhei Yoshida, who have their fair share of stories when it comes to remembering all the racing memories that the series has generated. It’s really come a long way from the original PlayStation, to PlayStation 2, to PlayStation 3 and PS Portable, and now PS4.

Kazunori explained that, when it came to the development of the games, his team “had this growing conviction every day that we were on the road to some incredible work even when seen on a global level.”

He also noted how “irreplaceable” his team members have been over the years, contributing their efforts into making some of the best racing games out there. He also noted that “each of those 200 members does a job that only that individual can do.”

The video also features extensive footage of various Gran Turismo games over the past few years, including Gran Turismo Sport, which is looking better and better each time we see it. It’s like a neat little time capsule that peers back at the series’ humble beginnings, and then explores the evolution it’s seen as it’s moved up the ladder on PlayStation hardware. And it won’t be long before we get to see how much it’s grown with its debut on PlayStation 4 hardware.

It’s definitely worth a look, especially if you’re looking to get further hyped up by the forthcoming release of Sport. We know we can’t wait.

Gran Turismo Sport releases on October 17th for PlayStation 4.