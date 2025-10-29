New GTA 6 Update Teases Release of Trailer #3

A new update associated with Grand Theft Auto 6 may be teasing the release of the game’s much-anticipated Trailer #3. Since the arrival of Trailer #2 for GTA 6 earlier this year, developer Rockstar Games hasn’t said anything new about the upcoming open-world game. Despite this silence, it has been widely assumed that new information on the next Grand Theft Auto game will be coming about at some point soon, especially since its May 2026 release date continues to draw closer. Now, we have reason to believe that something could be happening with the game in short order.

Spotted by Reddit, Rockstar Games was found to have updated its official website to put GTA 6 more front and center on the landing page. This change, while potentially reflective of nothing, suggests that Rockstar is about to lean more heavily into its promotion of GTA 6 in the days, weeks, and months ahead. To do that, it could opt to release Trailer #3 for the game quite soon as a way of generating even more buzz. This website tweak could also have been accompanied by more changes to the site behind the scenes that won’t become public until a new trailer drops.

Generally speaking, it’s only a matter of time until we get a new trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6. Whether that trailer drops in the final months of 2025 or is instead held for early next year isn’t known, but we’re undoubtedly going to start seeing more of the game pretty quickly as it’s set to launch in roughly seven months.

History tells us that Rockstar likes to release trailers late in the year, as Trailer #1 for GTA 6 hit the internet in December 2023. This launch went quite well for Rockstar and could see the studio let loose another trailer around this same time period to close out 2025. Then again, Rockstar has bucked plenty of expectations in the past, so there’s no guarantee that this will happen. Still, this website update provides new hope that we could be seeing something sooner rather than later.

For now, all we know with absolute certainty is that Grand Theft Auto 6 will release on May 26, 2026. When it launches, it will only be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S

