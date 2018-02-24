New Gundam Breaker May Also be Coming to PC

When New Gundam Breaker was originally announced, Bandai Namco Entertainment seemed pretty dead-set on making it a PlayStation 4 exclusive. Despite that, rumors have been brewing for a while about the game possibly heading to PC, and today, new information seems to point to those rumors being true.

The Brazil Advisory Rating Board has released a PC rating for New Gundam Breaker alongside the expected PS4 rating. The ratings debuted yesterday, and only really specify “violence” in their listings. It looks like this isn’t the first non-U.S. news to break about a possible PC release, as a newsletter sent out by Bandai Namco a little while ago seems to have slipped the news already.

New Gundam Breaker was announced just a little while ago, and since then, Bandai Namco has provided plenty of details about the new-age title. Here’s a little bit of info about the game, provided by the publisher:

In New Gundam Breaker, the parts you steal from enemies can be equipped right then and there. Evolve into a stronger Gunpla while you are fighting! Of course, you can also more deliberately equip customization parts at the end of a battle. The basic battles of New Gundam Breaker are three-on-three team co-op matches. The rules are simple: your team must try to earn the highest score within the time limit to win. Of course, you can also play single-player. The setting of New Gundam Breaker is an academy involved in the large-scale university town plan aimed at fostering talent specialized in Gunpla production and battle. Here, a new Gundam Breaker story will begin. Experience the new Gundam Breaker on battlefields made for Gunpla battles, which have a somewhat different feel from other Gundam games! Features: – An action game and the only Gundam game based on “Gunpla”

(Gundam plastic models).

– By defeating enemies, stealing and gathering up their Gunpla parts, and customizing your very own Mobile Suit, you can create the strongest Gundam all your own.

– Many Gunpla battlefields are being prepared. Battles will even unfold atop a desk.

– There are even situations where 1/60 size giant enemy Gundam appear. Players will be able to enjoy battles where there is a considerable difference in scale.

New Gundam Breaker is expected to release some time later this year for the PlayStation 4. As of yet, no official announcements have surfaced on a PC release.

Sources: ResetEra, PC Gamer, Brazil Advisory Rating Board