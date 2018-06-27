New Gundam Breaker Updates Detailed For July, August

Earlier this month, we detailed Bandai Namco’s elaborate plans for post-release content and updates for its just-released action game New Gundam Breaker, which lets you take control of some of the deadliest mechs in the hit anime series. Today, the company laid out even more specific plans on what players can expect over the next couple of months.

The details are included here, but they’re in Japanese. Fortunately, Gematsu has provided a translation that breaks down exactly what players can look forward to with these new updates. They’re detailed below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gunpia have started releasing for the game this month, and others are expected in the months ahead.

July:

Operation and Response Movements: Button press response and operational stability during battle will be improved.

Camera and Lock-On Behavior Adjustments: Camera and lock-on behavior will be adjusted.

Parts Falling Off Adjustments: Adjustments will be made to the behavior of the Third Force, as well as to parts falling off due to the damage from the Third Force.

Other: Changes will be made so that you can acquire the parts gathered by your team at the end of a multiplayer match

Other: Various lines will be added to radio chat.

Parameters: Various parameters will be adjusted.

August:

Usability improvements: Adjustments will be made the sorting feature during assembly.

New Stage Additions: New battle stages will be added.

Other: You can create a room and gather six people for a three-versus-three battle.

Other: Three players versus three CPU battle.

While these aren’t the most plentiful options in the world, the idea of a new three player versus CPU battle sounds pretty amazing, with a focus on co-op support. There will also be new stages to fight through along with adjustments being made to the gameplay so it’ll be smoother than ever before.

Here are the features for the game, just in case you need a reminder:

Break, build and battle with the Gunpla you’ve always wanted in NEW GUNDAM BREAKER! Blast through enemy Gunplas and collect their fallen weapons and armor to customize your Gunpla in real time and now you can team up with your friends in a 3v3 co-op mode! Don’t miss out on the action in the newest installment of this fan-favorite series!

BREAK! – Hack and slash your way through onslaughts of enemy Gunpla and big bosses to gather various Gunpla parts – from heads to legs, weapons to shields, and everything in-between!

BUILD! – Create your very own Gunpla to suit your fighting style using parts you’ve collected! Customize your Gunpla off and on the battlefield with new real-time weapon and armor swapping!

BATTLE! – Battle your way through story mode or team up with three other players in a new 3v3 Co-Op Mode! Fight and collect the most parts to secure your team’s victory!

New Gundam Breaker is available now for PlayStation 4 and will release later this year for Steam/PC.