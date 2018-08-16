New Hitman 2 Trailer Shows You “How to Hitman”

Fans of the Hitman franchise are excited to see Agent 47 once more in a new world with all new missions to complete. With so many locations rumored for the game and the Miami confirmation, the world of Hitman 2 will be a large one and the latest video from WB Games wants to show players exactly “how to Hitman” in such a massive environment.

The How to Hitman: Immersion video is the first one in a coming series that showcases “the variety of features, enhancements and items coming to Hitman 2 on 13thNovember. The first video takes a closer look at how players can fully immerse themselves into the world of Hitman 2 by blending into the crowd, exploiting the hyper-detailed locations and utilising the numerous personalities populated by the revolutionary A.I. to create a domino effect with vast repercussions.”

Though the team is doing things a bit differently with this game by forgoing the seasons, it looks like the devs are more than willing to make up for the changes. From everything we’ve seen so far, it looks like Agent 47 is still the badass we know and love and we can’t wait to see even more from this new How to Hitman video series from WB.

Warner Bros. Interactive also tells us, “Hitman 2 also introduces new ways to play with the Sniper Assassin mode, a standalone feature that brings a co-op experience to the Hitman series for the first time, allowing two players to work together online to take down their targets. Sniper Assassin is available to play now as an early access bonus for consumers who pre-order the Hitman 2“

The latest adventure as Agent 46 kicks off on November 13th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.