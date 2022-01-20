New Horizon Forbidden West Video Showcases Its Cast

The release date of Horizon Forbidden West is fast approaching as the title is set to launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on February 18th. Ahead of that, the promotional machine for the latest and greatest Guerrilla Games title has kicked into full gear, and that includes a new video introducing the returning cast as well as some new additions.

More specifically, the video offers some insight from returning cast members like Ashly Burch (Aloy), Lance Reddick (Sylens), John MacMillan (Varl), and John Hopkins (Erend). Horizon Forbidden West will also feature new cast members in the form of Noshir Dalal as Tenakth warrior Kotallo and none other than Carrie-Anne Moss as Tilda, who is described as mysterious and secretive.

You can check out the video for yourself below:

https://twitter.com/Guerrilla/status/1484164186879905792

“It feels really amazing to be reprising this role,” says Burch in the video. “Aloy is such a rich and interesting character. I think I really like got into a rhythm with her and sort of, now I know where she sits, and I know how to access her. Putting her in this new context, she’s learned so much about herself from the first game and about the world, and now she has to step into this new role with different stakes. It’s a bit of a balancing act in terms of like you want her to feel like the same Aloy, but also, a lot has changed.”

As noted above, Horizon Forbidden West is officially set to launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on February 18th. Despite initially announcing that the upgrade from PS4 to PS5 would require payment, PlayStation ultimately reversed course on that decision and it will be a free upgrade path instead. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game sequel right here.

