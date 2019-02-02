New ‘Jade Empire’ Trademark Spotted From EA

A lot of older franchises are coming back and with BioWare’s Anthem nearing its release and confirmation that Dragon Age 4 is on the way and Mass Effect will be revisited, it’s hard not to get a little excited about what other studio favorites could be making a comeback. If we’re going off of a trademarks spotted, it looks like Jade Empire could be the next one up!

The new trademark was filed on January 22nd and it’s pretty straight forward as far as trademarks go. It’s not uncommon to see publishers filed to remain rights to their franchises, especially one such as Jade Empire that has a cult following. The intent as listed is to keep the Jade Empire name for “entertainment services, namely, providing an on-line computer game” but could also potentially be a hint that a potential remaster, or new game entirely, could be on the way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Microsoft having added Jade Empire to their backwards compatibility list back in Spring 2018, the interest was renewed in seeing this fan favorite. There were also originally plans for a second game, though that was later scrapped.

Earlier last year, Mark Laidlaw mentioned that BioWare “certainly had some plans” for said sequel, and “it existed” for some time, but it ended up going on the backburner. “Jade Empire 2 was talked about, it was certainly considered. In a universe where there could be a Beyond Good and Evil 2 14 years later, I think it’s very possible there could still be a Jade [Empire] 2. If someone said to me, ‘Hey what would you do with Jade [Empire] 2?’ I have an answer. I have a very clear answer in my head, but I also recognize that a majority of the leadership of Jade Empire 2, the people who are really the passionate vision holders, are all on Dragon Age.”

Will we ever see a Jade Empire 2, or at very least a remaster? We don’t know yet but the speculation is certainly high, almost as high as the demand itself.

What about you? Which would you rather — a sequel, or a remaster of the original? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

Source: Justia Tradmarks via GameRant