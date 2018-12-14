New ‘Kingdom Hearts 3’ Screenshots Revealed

It’s been over five years since Square Enix revealed that Kingdom Hearts 3 was officially in the works and after cancellation scares, delays, and overall community anxiety over its release, the latest entry is almost here! Though the studio has promised up to SIX new trailers this month, they did tease a few new screenshots before the big reveal.

In the latest batch of screenshots we see Ana and Hans in a pretty tough situation up against a gigantic ice monster. We also see the charmingly adorable Chip and Dale chipmunks that players will be able to find over in the Disney Castle.

A small sneak peek at Jiminy Cricket is also available and then of course more Sora and the gang:

The franchise has certainly come a long way since it originally debuted back on the PlayStation 2 and the latest adventure has been a long time coming. Now the release is almost here and Square Enix has made sure there is plenty hype left to go around.

Kingdom Hearts III will finally be releasing on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on January 29, 2019. You can learn even more about the upcoming game with our previous coverage here, as well as a snippet from Square Enix below:

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, a young boy and unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy, two emissaries sent by King Mickey from Disney Castle, to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Through the power of positivity and friendship, Sora, Donald and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to prevail tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”

