New ‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Video Teases the Return of Anti Form

We’re getting close and closer to the release of Kingdom Hearts III, five years since the initial announcement from Square Enix! After numerous cancellations scares, delays, and long periods of silence, the constant wave of new information is a drastic change from years prior. The latest reveal? The return of Anti Form, something that was first introduced in Kingdom Hearts II and has yet to be confirmed for the latest addition to the franchise — until now.

To see the returning Anti Form in action, skip ahead to the 1:19 mark in the video above. It’s there where we see the transformative move in combat, which is sure to make fans of this inclusion from Kingdom Hearts II and Final Mix very excited.

For those that may not know, the Anti Form is a variation of the Drive Form, but the main difference lies in the fact that it can’t be manually activated like other Drive Forms. Anti Form is triggered when Sora attempts to enter Valor, Limit, Master, or Wisdom Form derived from a hidden “Anti Point.” This was a huge mechanic when it was first introduced, because it represented the hidden Darkness within Sora’s heart, and it does some hefty damage to his Drive Bars.

Kingdom Hearts III will finally release on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on January 29th.

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, a young boy and unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy, two emissaries sent by King Mickey from Disney Castle, to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Through the power of positivity and friendship, Sora, Donald and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to prevail tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”