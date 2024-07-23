New Leaks Reveal Upcoming Fortnite LEGO Sets

Over the last year, Fortnite and LEGO have increasingly worked together to give fans new content to play in both the battle royale and in the real world. LEGO Fortnite has proven to be a huge hit with the fanbase, giving Fortnite fans a new way to jump into Minecraft-like gameplay with a massive family-friendly property. However, the crossover goes beyond the video game and enters the real world with various LEGO sets featuring fan-favorite Fortnite characters and locations. A new leak has started to make the rounds featuring four new LEGO sets that appear to be launching later this year.

This leak comes from a group effort between ShiinaBR, ForwardLeaks, and SamLeakss on Twitter. As always, you’ll want to take this information with a massive grain of salt, but it’s worth noting that ShiinBR has become one of the more trusted leakers in the Fortnite community. If they’re throwing weight behind the leak, that gives it extra credibility, though that doesn’t make it official by any means.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, the leak claims four different sets are coming relatively soon. We’ve collected all four rumored LEGO sets below and included the leaked price points for each set. Here’s the full leaked list:

Battle Bus – $99

Peely Bone – $99

Supply Llama – $39.99

Durr Burger – $14.99

Going by price and pieces, Peely Bone is the largest set in the group. It comes in at just over 1,000 pieces, while the Battle Bus has 954 pieces. However, it also has several minifigs, which might make it more attractive to some fans. Meanwhile, the Supply Llama is just under 700 pieces, making it a solid pick-up for the price. Finally, the Durr Burger is right under 200 pieces, so don’t expect to spend very long putting it together.

Along with the leaked images of the boxes, the trio of leakers claimed that the LEGO sets are launching on October 1st. Of course, with several months until the rumored launch date, plans can shift around, especially if Fortnite and LEGO want to time anything of these sets up with a new season in Fortnite. Either way, we should learn more official details about the new sets in the next few months.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms. The battle royale is in the thick of Chapter 5 Season 3, but Season 4 is set to drop on August 16th with a big focus on Marvel content.