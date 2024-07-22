Fortnite, Rocket League to Add Tesla’s Cybertruck

Tesla’s infamous Cybertruck will soon be coming to both Fortnite and Rocket League. Based on previous leaks that had come about, a collaboration between the Cybertruck and Fortnite was already known to be happening at some point in the future. Now, Epic has confirmed that this crossover will kick off in the coming day and will also extend to Rocket League, which Epic also happens to own.

Teased on social media today, the first glimpse of the Cybertruck in Fortnite and Rocket League was unveiled. For Fortnite, Epic Games opted to show off the Cybertruck in a trailer (viewable below) that showcased the supposed power that the car has. As for Rocket League, developer Psyonix merely revealed an initial image of what the Cybertruck will look like in-game. The Cybertruck will launch across both titles tomorrow Tuesday, July 23rd. At the time of this writing, further details on the potential price of the Cybertruck cosmetic has yet to be revealed, but we should have more information on this front relatively soon.

The addition of the Cybertruck in Fortnite, specifically, has come about at the best time possible. Chapter 5 Season 3 of Fortnite has notably centered around car combat, which has proven to be a divisive move for the battle royale shooter. Still, the Cybertruck in Fortnite should be able to be turned into a weapon of destruction in the Battle Royale and Zero Build modes and will obviously be usable in the Rocket Racing game type as well.

As for its implementation in Rocket League, it should be much more straightforward. The biggest question with its addition will be tied to its hitbox, which could be much larger than other cars in Rocket League given the chunky size of the Cybertruck. Whether or not it ends up being one of the most preferred cars in Rocket League amongst players remains to be seen, but its design will surely stand out amongst the pack.

