Fortnite Leak Reveals New Marvel Skin

Fortnite is slowly starting to wind down Chapter 5 Season 3 as we barrel toward August. That doesn’t mean the developers haven’t been adding tons of new content to the game. For example, the team recently dropped the Pirate of the Caribbean content into the game, letting players pick up a Captain Jack Sparrow skin while working through the “Cursed Sails” event. However, Chapter 5 Season 4 is looming and leaks about the next season are starting to come hot and heavy. We’ve known for a few months that Season 4 will be Marvel-themed, but the latest leak claims a certain Marvel supervillain is getting a brand-new skin during the event.

As with many Fortnite leaks, this one comes from ShiinaBR on Twitter. Over the last several years, the account has become one of the most trusted sources in the Fortnite community for new leaks. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take their leak with a hefty grain of salt though. After all, developer Epic Games changes things all the time, though we’re close enough to the start of the next season that things are probably starting to lock into place.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The rumor is that Doctor Doom is getting a new skin during the event as part of the Battle Pass. Shiina claims that there was a new skin added to the files a few days ago with the codename “AnglePatch.” That codenamed skin is from LEGO Fortnite and is a green cape that leakers have found in the backend. While other characters could also use a green cape, Doctor Doom was shown prominently in the leaked roadmap a few months ago. Putting two and two together makes it easy to see why most Fortnite players (including Shiina and several other leakers) think this will be Doctor Doom once the new season launches.

Fortunately, we don’t have to wait too much longer for Chapter 5 Season 4 to kick off. Epic is planning to drop it on August 16th, though there will probably be some downtime keeping players from jumping in immediately. As mentioned, the rumors say this season will be heavily Marvel-themed, so expect much more than just Doctor Doom once the update hits. Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms. Make sure to hop in and grab that Pirates of the Caribbean content before it goes away.