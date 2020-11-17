New LEGO Super Mario Sets Announced

Nintendo and LEGO today announced a major expansion to the already existing LEGO Super Mario line of products. All total, there are four major new expansions, two new Power-Up packs, and a new series of Character Packs on the way beginning January 1, 2021. In case you missed it, the first product line for LEGO Super Mario launched back in August, and it would seem like something both companies intend to support for some time yet.

More specifically, Nintendo and LEGO today announced the Master Your Adventure Maker Set, the Chain Chomp Jungle Encounter Expansion Set, the Piranha Plant Puzzling Challenge Expansion Set, the Wiggler’s Poison Swamp Expansion Set, Penguin Mario Power-Up Pack, the Tanooki Mario Power-Up Pack, and Series 2 of the LEGO Super Mario Character Packs. You can check out some of these in action below:

"It wouldn’t be Super Mario if we weren’t constantly creating new worlds and adventures for everyone’s favourite Plumber," said Simon Kent, Design Director and Creative Lead for LEGO Super Mario, the LEGO Group, as part of today's announcement. "The LEGO Super Mario sets we released earlier this year have been extremely well-received by fans and we’re really excited to build on those with even more characters and experiences today. We really want to empower users to be as creative as possible with LEGO Super Mario – and today’s expansion sets and new collectible characters have been launched to broaden the horizons of the LEGO Super Mario universe, letting players be as imaginative as possible in the way they have Mario interact with his friends – as well as defeating his enemies."

As noted above, the new LEGO Super Mario expansions and packs are set to release January 1, 2021, with prices ranging from $4.99 (the Character Packs) to $59.99 (the Master Your Adventure Make Set). LEGO also previously partnered with Nintendo for a LEGO NES, which is still available if you can find it in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of LEGO right here.

What do you think of the new LEGO Super Mario sets? Are you looking forward to their release at the start of the new year?