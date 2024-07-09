New LEGO Super Mario Sets Get Early Amazon Prime Day 2024 Deals

LEGO Super Mario Piranha Plant and Bowser Muscle Car Sets

Amazon Prime Day 2024 officially takes place on July 16th and 17th, but you can enjoy some fantastic Super Mario LEGO set deals right now thanks to a big Amazon sale. In fact, many of the sets in the sale are recent releases including Bowser’s Muscle Car.

Below you’ll find a breakdown of some of the top sets in Amazon’s LEGO Super Mario sale.There are also several Stater Courses up for grabs, and you’ll need at least one of them to get the most out of the expansions. Note that the majority of the sets are at least 20% off at the time of writing, but they’re selling out fast.

Expansion Sets:

71431 Bowser’s Muscle Car – See on Amazon: Features include a lever that activates tricks like the ability to make the hood ornament move. The set also includes a brick-built figure of Super Mario character Bowser with an Action Tag.

– See on Amazon: Features include a lever that activates tricks like the ability to make the hood ornament move. The set also includes a brick-built figure of Super Mario character Bowser with an Action Tag. 71426 LEGO Super Mario Piranha Plant – See on Amazon: The Piranha Plant is a standalone set designed for adults that doesn’t include any digital play functions.However, the LEGO Super Mario Piranha Plant does have plenty analog features including a poseable head, mouth, stalk and leaves. It also includes coin elements that can be inserted into a slot in the back and ejected at the push of a button.

– See on Amazon: The Piranha Plant is a standalone set designed for adults that doesn’t include any digital play functions.However, the LEGO Super Mario Piranha Plant does have plenty analog features including a poseable head, mouth, stalk and leaves. It also includes coin elements that can be inserted into a slot in the back and ejected at the push of a button. 71432 Dorrie’s Sunken Shipwreck Adventure – See on Amazon: “Includes 4 LEGO brick-built Super Mario character figures – Dorrie, a Cheep Cheep, Cheep Chomp and Blooper. Spin the platform to uncover the Key Block hidden in the clamshell and open the treasure chest to get the gem. The Question Block offers random rewards, and the Cheep Chomp can chomp an interactive figure in its mouth triggering fun digital reactions.”

– See on Amazon: “Includes 4 LEGO brick-built Super Mario character figures – Dorrie, a Cheep Cheep, Cheep Chomp and Blooper. Spin the platform to uncover the Key Block hidden in the clamshell and open the treasure chest to get the gem. The Question Block offers random rewards, and the Cheep Chomp can chomp an interactive figure in its mouth triggering fun digital reactions.” 71428 Yoshis’ Egg-cellent Forest – See on Amazon: “Features Pink Yoshi and Yellow Yoshi toy LEGO Super Mario figures, plus a brick-built forest with an apple tree and the Yoshi’s Egg element. Help the Yoshis collect apples from the tree, put them in a basket and look after the Yoshi’s Egg.”

– See on Amazon: “Features Pink Yoshi and Yellow Yoshi toy LEGO Super Mario figures, plus a brick-built forest with an apple tree and the Yoshi’s Egg element. Help the Yoshis collect apples from the tree, put them in a basket and look after the Yoshi’s Egg.” 71424 Donkey Kong’s Tree House Expansion Set – See on Amazon: “The tree house is packed with authentic details to delight Donkey Kong fans, including a buildable TV, radio, secret compartment, and 2 collectible Super Mario Figures Donkey Kong and Cranky Kong. Kids can use their LEGO Mario, LEGO Luigi or LEGO Peach figures (not included) to ride on Donkey Kong’s back, nap in the hammock, knock a banana off the palm tree and gift it to Donkey Kong, ‘play’ the conga drums, visit Cranky Kong and more.”

– See on Amazon: “The tree house is packed with authentic details to delight Donkey Kong fans, including a buildable TV, radio, secret compartment, and 2 collectible Super Mario Figures Donkey Kong and Cranky Kong. Kids can use their LEGO Mario, LEGO Luigi or LEGO Peach figures (not included) to ride on Donkey Kong’s back, nap in the hammock, knock a banana off the palm tree and gift it to Donkey Kong, ‘play’ the conga drums, visit Cranky Kong and more.” 71421 Dixie Kong’s Jungle Jam Expansion Set – See on Amazon: Allows your LEGO starter set figure to hit the stage and perform with Dixie Kong and Squawks, the parrot. Includes a buildable stage (that rotates and plays musical sounds), jungle scenery and musical instruments.

– See on Amazon: Allows your LEGO starter set figure to hit the stage and perform with Dixie Kong and Squawks, the parrot. Includes a buildable stage (that rotates and plays musical sounds), jungle scenery and musical instruments. 71425 Diddy Kong’s Mine Cart Ride Expansion Set – See on Amazon : Your LEGO Super Mario figure can ride around the track in the mine cart or fly in the plane. “Flip the Snaggles out of the way, fix the broken section of track, defeat the Mole Miner and ‘explode’ the rock to reveal a bunch of bananas.” Includes Funky Kong, Diddy Kong, a Snaggles, and a Mole Miner.

– See on Amazon Your LEGO Super Mario figure can ride around the track in the mine cart or fly in the plane. “Flip the Snaggles out of the way, fix the broken section of track, defeat the Mole Miner and ‘explode’ the rock to reveal a bunch of bananas.” Includes Funky Kong, Diddy Kong, a Snaggles, and a Mole Miner. 71420 Rambi the Rhino Expansion Set – See on Amazon: Saddle up one of your LEGO Mario, LEGO Luigi or LEGO Peach figures. When Rambi walks or smashes into objects, it will activate digital reactions in the interactive figure. Includes stackable rocks with a hidden banana element.

Starter Course Sets: