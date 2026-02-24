New Lord of the Rings Game Lets Fans Take on Dungeon Crawls as Their Favorite Characters 

It’s been a while since we got the last truly good Lord of the Rings video game. Recent entries like Tales of the Shire have gotten mixed reviews, at best. Thankfully, we can always return to old favorites. That includes the rather extensive list of Lord of the Rings board games, from The One Ring TTRPG to recent entries like Fate of the Fellowship. Now, we’re about to get an exciting new officially licensed Lord of the Rings tabletop game. And from the sounds of it, it’s going to be a good one.

Foes of Middle-earth is a brand-new Lord of the Rings tabletop project from game publisher D20 Culture and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Projects. The game’s Kickstarter campaign has been a massive success, with full funding achieved in just 10 minutes. And that means this new Lord of the Rings game is actually happening, giving fans a new cinematic experience featuring favorite characters like Aragorn, Legolas, Gimli, and Frodo – not to mention familiar foes, as well.

Foes of Middle-earth Fully Funded on Kickstarter, Bringing a New Lord of the Rings Tabletop Experience to Life

Foes of Middle-earth is the first game in a new partnership between D20 Culture and Warner Bros. They’ve got many exciting licensed projects on the way, so this Lord of the Rings game is just the beginning. And it’s a strong start, if the number of Kickstarter backers is any indication. The game was fully funded almost immediately and has now raised over 10 times its original goal. With 15 days to go until the campaign ends on March 15th, you still have time to secure an early copy. But what is this newest Lord of the Rings game?

Billed as a “cooperative cinematic board game,” Foes of Middle-earth will let players step into the shoes of iconic characters. And yes, those characters will be represented with a core set of 22 minis, including a massive 8.3-inch Balrog and painted minis for Frodo, Aragorn, Gimli, and Legolas. These figures will help players sink into the experience of a strategic dungeon crawl as they work to overcome the dangers of Arda.

Gameplay in Foes of Middle-earth will be divided into 3 distinct phases – exploration, mini-boss battles, and a challenging final boss battle that will put your skills to the test. The adventure comes together via a series of randomly placed tiles, which will reveal various locations from Tolkien’s Middle-earth. This gives the game some solid replay potential, as each dungeon crawl will differ depending on the tiles you draw. As you explore, you’ll take on various enemies, represented by randomly drawn menace cards. Of course, Sauron is always watching, and drawing his Eye’s attention can end in early defeat. But if you make it through, you’ll take on one final epic boss battle to win the day.

Image courtesy of D20 Culture and Warner Bros. Discovery

The game will also pull in classic TTRPG elements, with characters earning XP to spend on new skill cards along the way. And thanks to the Kickstarter campaign smashing several stretch goals, the list of playable characters has already expanded. Along with the original four characters listed above, we’ll also be able to play as Arwen and Boromir. If the game hits $650K before the campaign ends, my personal favorite LOTR character, Sam, will also be added.

The Kickstarter campaign for Foes of Middle-earth ends on March 11th. The game is expected to ship to backers sometime around June 2027, so we’ve got a while to wait yet. For more info on Foes of Middle-earth, or to back the campaign and secure a copy, you can check out the game’s Kickstarter page.

