New ‘Marvel Contest of Champions’ Arcade Game Announced

Ready to get your arcade on within the Marvel universe? Now you can at Dave & Buster’s because the popular Contest of Champions mobile game is headed to the entertainment restaurant courtesy of a new partnership with Kabam!

According to Kabam, “Starting now, anyone that visits one of Dave & Buster’s 122 high-volume restaurant and entertainment complexes in North America can play against others with their favorite Marvel Super Heroes. By starting a new game, attendees will earn a new Champion Card and duel against their opponent. With over 70 Champions to collect – and more being added soon – players can build their roster of fan-favorite Marvel Champions and fight against the computer or friends in real-time.”

For those that may be unfamiliar with the game itself, it began as a mobile arcade-style adventure that took the lore from both the films and comics and let fans dive even deeper. With heroes and villains alike from The Defenders, Inhumans, X-Men, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers, and more, it’s the perfect experience for those looking to take that Marvel love to a whole new level.

Never been to a Dave & Buster’s before? Now is the perfect chance. From a wide selection of arcade games that would make any type of gamer drool, to delicious food and drinks available, it’s pretty much a paradise for anyone looking to let their hair down and just have some good old fashioned fun. Sports fans have something to look forward to also, because there are TVs everywhere always playing the hottest events.

