New Marvel Rivals Patch Extends Zombie Mode & Adds Hero Balance Adjustments

Marvel Rivals recently launched its first PvE game mode, inspired by Marvel Zombies. As its spooky season theme suggests, the game mode was initially not going to outlive October for very long. But in response to feedback from players, NetEase has extended the period for Marvel Zombies. But that’s not all we’re getting in this latest Marvel Rivals patch. When the latest Marvel Rivals update arrives on November 6th at 4 AM EDT, players will also find new optimizations, new balances for Khonsu’s Blessings effects, and more.

The big highlight, at least for those enjoying Marvel Zombies, is that we’re getting several more weeks with the game mode. Originally slated to end on November 14th alongside the end of Season 4, Marvel Zombies will now run until December 5th in Marvel Rivals. That’s more time to battle the undead and perfect your build, keeping in mind that the Blessings will be tweaked with the balance update. In addition, Marvel Rivals will also see some optimizations, including a new Solo Challenge Leaderboard and Hero-Based Clear Rewards that include Units and Epic-quality titles. There are also a few bug fixes headed our way with this patch, as well.

Marvel Rivals Patch Notes for November 6th

Image courtesy of NetEase and Marvel Games

For a full look at what’s new in this latest update, check out the full Marvel Rivals Patch notes as shared by NetEase below:

Optimizations Coming Next Week

1. New Solo Challenge Leaderboard: Rank up based on your hero’s performance in solo runs.

2. Hero-Based Clear Rewards: Includes Units and Epic-quality titles!

Blessings Balance Adjustments:

Thor – Thunder Formation Build

Thunder Formation Lv. 3 New Effect: Gain 15% Damage Reduction.

Ion Shield: Blue: Increase HP regen per second from 50 to 75. Purple: Increase HP regen per second from 100 to 150. Gold: Increase HP regen per second from 200 to 300.

Thunder Torrent Purple: Increase continuous charged Collision Damage boost when consuming extra energy from 8% to 12%. Purple: Increase continuous charged Collision Damage boost when consuming extra energy from 18% to 27%.



Thor – Rune Awakening Build

Allfather’s Might Blue: Increase Mjolnir Bash damage boost in both normal and Awakening Rune states from 5% to 8%. Purple: Increase Mjolnir Bash damage boost in both normal and Awakening Rune states from 18% to 28%. Gold: Increase Mjolnir Bash damage boost in both normal and Awakening Rune states from 35% to 65%.



Magik – Phantom Edge Build

Devouring Sigil Purple: Increase Soul Mark damage boost from 6% to 8%. Gold: Increase Soul Mark damage boost from 12% to 16%.



Magik – Darkchild Build

Devil’s Mandate Blue: Increase Soulsword and Eldritch Whirl damage boost in Darkchild form from 20% to 40%. Purple: Increase Soulsword and Eldritch Whirl damage boost in Darkchild form from 35% to 70%. Gold: Increase Soulsword and Eldritch Whirl damage boost in Darkchild form from 80% to 160%.



The Punisher – The Barrager Build

Punisher’s Upgrade Purple: Increase Adjudication Single Bullet Damage bonus from 35% to 40%. Gold: Increase Adjudication Single Bullet Damage bonus from 80% to 90%.

Precision Judgement Blue: Increase Adjudication Headshot Damage multiplier bonus from 15% to 18%. Purple: Increase Adjudication Headshot Damage multiplier bonus from 28% to 33%.



The Punisher – The Sweeper Build

Increase Deliverance Headshot Damage multiplier bonus in Prepare – Traits.

Increase The Sweeper Lv. 1 Explosion Damage when defeating enemies.

Jeff the Land Shark – Overflowing Waters Build

Increase water zones’ Spell Field DoT at Overflowing Waters Lv. 3.

Jetstream Cannon Purple: Increase Joyful Splash damage bonus from 60% to 90%. Gold: Increase Joyful Splash damage bonus from 140% to 200%.

Gnashing Waters Gold: Increase sustained damage ratio bonus from 200% to 280%.



Jeff the Land Shark – Big Fish Frenzy Build

Big Fish Frenzy Lv. 3 New Effect: Gain 15% Damage Reduction.

Forward Frenzy Purple: Increase Hide and Seek Collision Damage bonus from 60% to 90%. Gold: Increase Hide and Seek Collision Damage bonus from 140% to 200%.

Bubbling Impact Purple: Increase Splash Damage bonus from 15 to 18. Gold: Increase Splash Damage bonus from 30 to 36. Bubbling Impact now benefits from Bubbling Impact damage boost.

Shark Sovereignty Increase detection range for enemies during Hide and Seek.



Fixes

Heroes

1. Daredevil’s Marked Misstep: The Man Without Fear had a lingering issue where his passive mark effect could stubbornly stick to Winter Soldier if Matt, in the Spawn Room, switched heroes right after seeing an enemy Bucky and Cap dropped Stellar Impact. We’ve cleaned up the evidence; no more accidental “radar lock” on Winter Soldier by other heroes.



2. Daredevil’s Purple Haze Problem: When spectating Daredevil via replay after turning off outline display, the screen could turn into a solid wall of purple; more psychedelic than practical. We’ve cleared the fog; now your replays are crystal-clear, not a trip through the Purple Man’s mindscape!



3. Wolverine’s Pounce Pause: Logan’s Feral Leap occasionally refused to properly finish its run, leaving him hanging like a confused housecat. We’ve sharpened his instincts; now he lands every time, claws out and ready for the next scrap!

This Marvel Rivals update will be available starting at 4 AM EST. No server downtime is required, and you should be able t install and jump right in for more Marvel Zombies with these new adjustments.

