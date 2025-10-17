Marvel Rivals Is Adding Its First-Ever PvE Mode, And It’s Perfectly Timed

It’s a little hard to believe it, but Marvel Rivals hasn’t even celebrated its first birthday yet. The popular superhero shooter released on December 6th, 2024, and has been claiming the attention of Marvel fans ever since. With the game’s one-year milestone on the way, here’s hoping we get a big anniversary event in the coming months. But first, there’s something else to consider: the first-ever Halloween season for Marvel Rivals. And NetEase is celebrating in style with a brand-new game mode that’s perfect for spooky season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

NetEase has already proved it loves and on-theme set of skins with its summer swimsuit skins and Valentine’s Day celebration of love. Now, it’s time for them to lean into the Halloween vibes this October. And honestly, it’s looking good. On October 17th, Marvel Rivals officially unveiled an upcoming new game mode inspired by the animated Marvel Zombies mini-series. The new Zombie Mode will be the first-ever PvE game mode in Marvel Rivals, and it sounds pretty epic.

Marvel Rivals Introduces New PvE Zombie Mode

In a new overview video, the team at NetEase revealed its exciting new collaboration with Marvel Animation. Following an eerie animated trailer, Marvel Studios’ Brad Winderbaum and NetEase’s Danny Koo dig into the details on the upcoming Marvel Zombies-inspired game mode. You can check out the intro video below:

Play video

Marvel Rivals‘ new Marvel Zombies mode will arrive on October 23rd. This new Marvel Zombies-inspired way to play has players facing off against boss zombie threats. Like many previous new modes, players will be limited to selecting from a set roster of playable heroes. Zombie Mode will feature Thor, Blade, Magik, Jeff the Shark, and The Punisher, who will team up to tackle an undead horde. And your reward for surviving the onslaught of zombies? A boss battle with terrifying Zombie Namor and the Scarlet Witch as The Queen of the Dead.

In this game mode, players won’t fight against each other, but work together in teams of 1-4 to tackle the enemy threat. From the preview trailer, these aren’t your slow ambling zombies, either. These undead can move. Each hero gets some new special abilities to help them beat back the army of undead. In all, this challenging new mode sounds like a refreshing change of pace that will breathe new life (death?) into Marvel Rivals.

Image courtesy of NetEase and Marvel Games

The zombie threat will take place on the Empire of Eternal Night Midtown map, as your team fights to reclaim the streets. Jeff the Shark and Blade will get new Halloween-themed skins to match the vibes, though it doesn’t look like Thor, Magick, or Punisher will get new looks. The Halloween skins should launch in the in-game store on the same day that the new Zombie Mode arrives in Marvel Rivals.

While NetEase has confirmed that the new game mode will arrive on October 23rd, it’s not yet clear how long Zombie Mode will be available. Given that it’s part of the Marvel Rivals Halloween Event, it’s likely to be a temporary seasonal mode that will go away eventually. However, if it’s good, let’s hope it becomes a recurring annual tradition for the Halloween season.

Will you be taking on Zombie Mode in Marvel Rivals? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!