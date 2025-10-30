Marvel Rivals Can Claim a Free Skin of Their Choice for a Limited Time

Marvel Rivals is celebrating its very spooky season in style this month, with a zombified new game mode and seasonal skins. But the October 30th update has more than just Halloween treats in store. Today’s patch comes with balance adjustments and a few bug fixes, along with some new additions to the in-game shop. But perhaps most importantly of all, this Marvel Rivals update is giving players a chance to earn a free Costume Coin to snag a skin of their choice. And some new options are being added to the selection.

The October 30th patch for Marvel Rivals is now available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. And it marks the start of the Galacta’s Gift Vol. 2 event, which offers plenty of rewards for players to earn. You’ll need to complete the in-game tasks to snag your treats, but there are some fun ones on offer. You have from October 30th to November 14th to check off the tasks and earn everything, including the free skin in exchange for that Costume Coin.

Galacta’s Gift Volume 2 Rewards & New Costume Coin Options in Marvel Rivals

Image courtesy of NetEase and Marvel Games

The next wave of gifts from Galacta has a few different rewards to earn as you work your way through the tasks. The first task is to complete 3 battles, which will earn you the Halloween Nameplate. The others will unlock as the event continues, all the way up to the free skin from the Costum Coin. Here’s everything you can get if you manage to complete them all:

300 Units

300 Unstable Molecules

Halloween Commemorative Nameplate

1 Costume Coin

Those Units and Unstable Molecules will undoubtedly come in handy. But for many, the highlight is that Costume Coin, which can be used to get one free Marvel Rivals skin from the Exchange Store. This in-game shop has a pretty decent lineup of past skins on offer, and it also got an update today to add a few new ones to choose from. The new additions are past free skins that were available during events. So, if you’ve been keeping up, they may not excite you, but it’s a great chance to grab a free skin you might have missed.

Image courtesy of NetEase and Marvel Games

Here are the newly added skins that you can get for free using 1 Costume Coin:

Mantis – Flora Maiden

Thor – Reborn from Ragnarok

Groot – Carved Traveler

Scarlet Witch – Chaos Gown

Jeff the Land Shark – Cuddly Fizzlefin

Star-Lord – Lion’s Mane

Wolverine – Patch

Hawkeye – Binary Arrow

Storm – Symbiote Storm

Thor – Worthy Waves

Human Torch – Future Foundation

Doctor Strange – Old Man Strange

With the new additions, the Exchange Store has 45 options for using that Costume Coin to get a free Marvel Rivals skin. You can also opt to save the coin to use in the future, if you’re waiting on a favorite skin to make its way to the Exchange Store. Just keep in mind that some of the skins are limited-time options, so you’ll want to grab those before they expire.

