Marvel Rivals Adds New PvE Game Mode in Latest Update

A sizable new Marvel Rivals update has gone live today and has added something that hasn’t been seen before: a PvE game mode. Since its arrival last year, Marvel Rivals has strictly been a PvP experience. Despite this limitation, it hasn’t hurt the game’s popularity whatsoever as it has instead become one of the biggest free-to-play titles on the market. For those who have grown tired of only duking it out with other players, though, a new mode is now available that will let players team up with one another to take down the undead masses.

Downloadable now, the latest Marvel Rivals update notably adds a game type based on the Marvel Zombies franchise. This mode will let players choose their favorite Rivals character and take on waves of zombies that are looking to take them down. While it’s a cool addition to Marvel Rivals, this mode will only be available for a limited time and will run from today, October 23rd, until November 14th. In addition, those on PS4 will not be able to access this mode.

Beyond this Marvel Zombies inclusion, Marvel Rivals has received a handful of additional overhauls today as well. Specifically, developer NetEase has resolved a handful of issues with specific characters like Hulk, Blade, Daredevil, and Captain America. Those who play Rivals on consoles have also seen one bug resolved that would force players out of games.

To get a look at all of these changes in greater detail, you can view the full patch notes for this new Marvel Rivals update today below.

Fixes

All Platforms

Fixed an issue where Hulk’s proficiency interface displayed incorrect keybindings.

Heroes

Hulk’s Radioactive Lockdown Control: Fixed a glitch where terrain KOs from Radioactive Lockdown were failing to register. Now, when he smashes, every victory counts. Hulk Smash those stats into shape!

Captain America’s Connection Conundrum: Resolved an issue where Cap’s Fearless Leap could get funky in low-network situations. Now, no matter the lag, he’ll always leap into action like a true Avenger!

Blade’s Bloodline Boost: Fixed a bug where Blade’s attack speed bonus stacks from his Bloodline Awakening were sticking around longer than expected after the state ended. Now he’ll slice and dice, but only when he means to, no extended party invites!

Scarlet Witch’s Stuck Spell: Addressed a problem where Scarlet Witch occasionally couldn’t move after unleashing her Ultimate Ability in Free Fight mode. Now, she can unleash her hexes and keep the chaos flowing. No more standing still when it’s time to thrill!

Adam Warlock’s Cosmic Conundrum: Fixed an issue where using Adam Warlock’s Ultimate Ability in confined spaces could accidentally teleport revived teammates back to the spawn room. Now, they’ll always return to the fight right on cue. No more unexpected detours to the Quantum Realm!

Daredevil’s Dual Dilemma: Resolved a bug where using both “Devil’s Latch” and “Objection!” in quick succession could lead to unexpected performance issues. Now, he’ll keep his moves sharp and his senses keen. No more double trouble for the Man Without Fear!

Console