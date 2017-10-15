New Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite DLC Character Gameplay Will Get You Revved Up

The first batch of downloadable characters for Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite drop this Tuesday, bringing playable Black Panther, Sigma and Monster Hunter to the game. That’s good news for fighting fans, though some may be wondering just how the game will handle.

Wonder no more, as Capcom recently hosted a live stream that showcases the three characters in action, giving you an idea of what their move arsenal is like and, more importantly, how effectively you can use them in the field of combat.

The video, which you can find here as well as see above, features just over an hour of new gameplay footage featuring the three characters, with fighting masters Harrison and Mike D showcasing their fighting skills. It provides a good idea of what combos you can put together for the characters. For instance, Black Panther is very Wolverine-like with his slash attacks and speed.

For that matter, we also get a look at some of the cool skins that the characters will have in Infinite. Monster Hunter’s alternate attire looks pretty cool, and Black Panther’s white and gold armor looks pretty amazing. Sigma doesn’t look too shabby as well, though his armor pretty much varies between green and purple, if you have a preference.

Harrison and Mike D also talk about different fighting tactics within the game while showing off their techniques, which devotees to the Marvel vs. Capcom brand will want to pay close attention to, especially when it comes to competitive face-offs. It never hurts to get settled in and see what each character is about, especially if you’ve got tournaments coming up, or you just want to see how you fare against your friends.

This Tuesday’s additions for Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite are just the beginning, as more fighters will be joining the fray later this year, including the Winter Soldier, Black Widow and Venom, who will be welcome additions to the roster. And we have yet to see what Capcom has planned for the game next year, so stay tuned!

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.