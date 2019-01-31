New ‘Metro Exodus’ Story Trailer Is Perfect for Newcomers to the Franchise

Not too much longer until players can dive head first into a bleak world filled with powerful choices and a thrilling narrative with Metro Exodus. We’ve learned more about the story, the trials, and the power of consequence and now we’re learning more about the narrative ties that really makes it something special.

The team over at Deep Silver revealed a new Metro Uncovered video that dives deep into what the title is about, and it’s perfect for those newcomers that aren’t familiar with the franchise as a whole.

“Famed for their gripping atmosphere, intense gameplay, powerful story-telling and hauntingly realised game world, Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light have earned their reputation as cult classics,” said the studio in a recent press statement. “Now, Deep Silver and 4A Games are ready to release the long-anticipated Metro Exodus. Five years in the making, it builds on the series’ strengths while offering players a new sensation of freedom and exploration in the wastelands of post-apocalyptic Russia. For newcomers to the series, this video explores the unique world and deep gameplay features of Metro Exodus.”

The video above shows a juxtposition between the harsh world and human interaction. From scenes of camaraderie, to lonesome trials that are deadlier than they appear, the latest video shows why the Metro franchise is so guttural for players and why it continues to be hailed for its gameplay and progression.

Metro Exodus releases February 15th for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more about the game itself:

“Metro Exodus is an epic, story-driven first person shooter from 4A Games that blends deadly combat and stealth with exploration and survival horror in one of the most immersive game worlds ever created. Flee the shattered ruins of dead Moscow and embark on an epic, continent-spanning journey across post-apocalyptic Russia in the greatest Metro adventure yet. Explore the Russian wilderness in vast, non-linear levels and follow a thrilling story-line inspired by the novels of Dmitry Glukhovsky that spans an entire year through spring, summer and autumn to the depths of nuclear winter.”