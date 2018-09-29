New ‘Minecraft’ Update Adds Villages Just to Destroy Them

Minecon Earth 2018 is in full swing where Minecraft fans gather and build real-life relationships with fellow gamers that enjoy the crafty game.

Minecraft, despite having been out for almost a decade now, continues to prove that the creatively driven title has a lot of life left it. The team over at Mojang just revealed a new way they are keeping the gaming experience fresh with a brand new “Village and Pillage” update that’s coming soon.

According to Mojang, this update will populate the in-game villages for Overworld and then will proceed to attack them with pillagers and beasts alike. Things in the bit-land can’t be peaceful all the time.

“The pillage part of the update is that the village will be under threat from a new group of villagers, evil villagers,” said Lead Developer Jens Bergensten. “They will raid in groups with pillagers and a new monster like a new miniboss.”

We don’t have a release date at this time other than it’s slated for a 2019 arrival but to tide us over, our crafty studio developers are giving players the gift of pandas and carts in the game and really – that just makes up for everything, to be honest.

Want to watch the livestream of the event going on now? You can check out video footage right here to get in on the celebratory action!

“Filmed live and beamed across the world via the internet,” reveals the event’s official description. “It will be around 90 minutes long, packed with juicy Minecraft info, and will include pre and post show bits, as well as some community panels.”

This is the place where big announcements are being revealed such as the Village and Pillage update and even a new dungeon-crawler game coming soon!

“It’s an all-new action-adventure game inspired by classic dungeon crawlers, where you’ll constantly discover new weapons and items that will help you defeat a ruthless swarm of new-and-nasty mobs,” Mojang’s Tom Stone said in a Minecraft announcement post. “You’ll fight or flee through canyons, swamps and – of course – mines!”

Stone added, “You can brave the dungeons alone, or team up with friends. Up to four players can battle together through action-packed, treasure-stuffed, wildly varied levels, all in an epic quest to save the villagers and take down the evil Arch-Illager!”

You can check out the official reveal trailer for the new game in our previous coverage right here! It’s perfect for retro fans too!