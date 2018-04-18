New Monster Hunter World Update Adds New Armor, Map, and Tons More

The latest Monster Hunter: World update arrives on April 19th and it brings with it a ton of new post-launch goodies to enjoy. From a new map, to a fearsome new Elder Dragon, even new gear for your hunter – there’s a lot to love in the latest patch to hit both Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles tomorrow.

The new map, El Dorado, is as stunning as you might expect. It’s also the place that holds the new foe hunters must face; Kulve Taroth:

“The Caverns of El Dorado are a peculiar network of caverns shaped and influenced both by the Everstream and the minerals that Kulve Taroth has collected over the years. Kulve Taroth’s nesting ground—as yet undiscovered—is rumored to rest within the deepest region of the caverns, from which tremendous geothermal energies seem to emanate.”

Capcom also outlined the new high rank equipment for hunters looking to take on the Elder Dragon, including two new armor sets, as well as one for our adorable Palico companions.

The new content means out with the old, marking the end of the Spring Blossom Event, but it will be well worth it because the team has promised to keep these updates up on a constant basis, so you’ll never miss out.

For the full patch notes, check out everything new, and different, below:

Major Additions and Changes

An Interface menu and an option called HUD/Help Text Size have been added under the Options menu on the title screen. You can now adjust HUD text size to be larger than the default size.

To go along with this new option, the “Subtitle Text Size” option added in PS4 Ver 2.00/Xbox One 2.0.0.0 has been moved from the in-game options menu to the title screen options menu.

A feature to sort investigations has been added to the Manage Investigations screen.

You can now sell all Trade-in Items at once when selling items.

Pressing the Square button on PS4 or X button on Xbox One allows you to switch between the Decoration name and Skill name when setting decorations.

You can now preview armor at the Smithy even with Layered Armor equipped.

An update has been made to squad management so players who haven’t logged in for 30 days aren’t automatically kicked from the squad.

A tweak has been made so the camera is not forced to follow an active Scoutfly trail when fast traveling or returning to camp after fainting.

You can now cultivate Ivy at Botanical Research.

If a field researcher with important dialogue is present during an Expedition, an exclamation mark (!) will be displayed beside that character’s name on the World Map when departing.

The Search Via Play History description text has been reworded to be easier to understand. The function itself has not changed.

Previous: Search for an Online Session that you joined based on your play history. Now: Search for an Online Session based on your play history.

(Cannot find a previous met player if they’ve left the Online Session.)

Flash Pod effectiveness against Tempered Monsters will gradually decline after multiple uses, and will cease to have any effect at all after a certain point.

To coincide with the Tempered Monster’s increased resistance to flash pods, the special rewards from Tempered Monster Investigations have been reworked to produce better results.

Threat Level 1 Special Rewards will now produce Warped Feystones. Threat Level 2 Special Rewards will now produce Shining Streamstones. Threat Level 3 Special Rewards will produce Shining Streamstones more frequently.



Bug Fixes

“Due to updating the Guild Card lighting system when adding new poses during update PS4 Ver. 2.00/Xbox One Ver. 2.0.0.0, the lighting for existing poses were affected and player’s appearance on their Guild Cards underwent a change. We are preparing a fix that will be part of an update in the future so the lighting will be same as before PS4 Ver. 2.00/Xbox One Ver. 2.0.0.0. We appreciate your patience regarding this issue.”

A bug has been fixed where the Jump Master skill would not activate during the beginning of the Vaulting Dance animation after a Jumping Advancing Slash or Strong Jumping Advancing Slash connect. The player will no longer go into a mid-air knockback animation.

A bug has been fixed where players would not recover from Defense Down status even when gaining a Defense Up buff from a Hunting Horn melody.

A bug has been fixed where during PS4 Ver 2.00/Xbox One 2.0.0.0, when the Self-Improvement Encore buff would add Attack Up for the player using the Hunting Horn, the Self-Improvement Encore message would not display “Attack Up + Deflected Attack Prevention”. The effect itself has not changed.

A bug has been fixed where your bait wouldn’t be consumed if you failed to reel in a giant creature.

A bug has been fixed where the Free Meal skill wouldn’t apply to Mushrooms you can eat via the Mushroomancer skill. Now when the Free Meal skill is active, Mushrooms will not be consumed when used.

A bug has been fixed where the lock-on cursor would target the space in front of Teostra’s face instead of the actual face when aiming the Slinger. The cursor will now lock onto Teostra’s face properly.

A bug has been fixed that caused Mining Outcrop points to not increase during High Rank quests and expeditions in all locales despite the environment info indicating that they are in upsurge.

A bug has been fixed to adjust the amount of Nitroshrooms harvested when using fertilizer. It has been adjusted to the following.

No Fertilizer: 2

Fungi Harvest Up (S): 2+2

Fungi Harvest Up (L): 2+6

No Fertilizer: 2 Fungi Harvest Up (S): 2+2 Fungi Harvest Up (L): 2+6 In Ecological Research, there was a mistake in the level display for monsters found only in high rank that have a maximum of 4 levels of research. The following changes have been made to their monster field guide entries.

Research Level: Current Research Bonuses

Before: Level 0: Monster Field Guide Level 1 (Ecology)

Level 1: Monster Field Guide Level 1 (Scoutfly Bonus only)

Level 2: Monster Field Guide Level 2 (Physiology)

Level 3: Monster Field Guide Level 3 (High Rank Reward page added)

Level 4: Monster Field Guide Level 4 (High Rank Reward rare materials and drop rates displayed)Fixed: Level 0: Monster Field Guide Level 1 (Ecology)

Level 1: Monster Field Guide Level 2 (Physiology)

Level 2: Monster Field Guide Level 3 (High Rank Reward page added)

Level 3: Monster Field Guide Level 4 (High Rank Reward rare materials and drop rates displayed)

Level 4: Monster Field Guide Level 4 (High Rank Reward rare materials and drop rates displayed)

Research Level: Next Level

Before: Level 1: Habitat Info Added

Level 2: Material Info Added

Level 3: Rare Material Info Added

Level 4: N/AFixed: Level 0: Ecology

Level 1: Material Info Added

Level 2: Rare Material Info Added

Level 3: N/A

Level 4: N/A

A bug was fixed where the Charge Blade move “Sword: Sliding Slash” was displayed as “Advancing Slash” while in the Training Area.

A bug was fixed where the Gajau was classified as a Piscine Wyvern in the Monster Field Guide. It has been changed to its correct classification as Fish.

In French, the Dragon Jewel 1 decoration had the same name as the Bow’s Dragon Piercer move. The decoration has been renamed to the following. If you have a Dragon Jewel 1 decoration in your possession, please be aware that your decoration has not been removed, but simply renamed. Before:Joyau perce-dragon[1]After:Joyau tueur de dragon[1] Description text for the following three trophies/achievements have been updated, as previous translations had the term giant crowns instead of making a distinction between gold and silver crowns. This fix is for all languages except Japanese and Traditional Chinese. Giant Crown

Giant Crown Collector

Giant Crown Master

Monster Hunter: World is now available for Xbox One and PS4 players, with a PC release slated for this Fall.