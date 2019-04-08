New ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Ad Pokes Fun at ‘Fortnite’

With Mortal Kombat 11 set to arrive in two weeks, fans have likely noticed an increase in NetherRealm Studios’ marketing efforts to ensure everybody is aware that the game is coming. That said, publishers sometimes use their advertisements to maybe take a jab at another game or company. The biggest target these days, as it has become a global phenomenon over the past year, is Epic Games’ Fortnite, and it looks like a new ad for Mortal Kombat 11 seems to be poking a bit of fun at the massively popular battle royale title.

Taking to the Mortal Kombat subreddit, user “InsaneAsura” posted an ad they came across on Instagram. The origin of the ad seems to be from Germany, as is indicated by the language featured in the video. We can see what appears to be a Fortnite-like character dancing before Scorpion comes in and kicks them out of frame. At this point, the bright setting darkens, which then leads to Mortal Kombat 11 being displayed. Needless to say, it’s pretty great if you’re a fan of the fighting game franchise.

Not many people were probably planning to get on Reddit and upvote an ad today, but they did. Over 3,000 of them and counting, in fact. Of course, the Mortal Kombat 11 ad is just having a bit of lighthearted fun with Fortnite, which is definitely deserving of a laugh. We’ll just have to wait and see if Epic plans on responding with a bit of brutality of their own.

Mortal Kombat 11 is set to arrive on April 23rd for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming game from NetherRealm Studios:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat’s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

