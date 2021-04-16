New Mortal Kombat Movie Poster Released

✖

In addition to releasing the first trailer for the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie this morning, the film has shared a new poster that puts one of the central rivalries at the forefront of the action. The poster features Hiroyuki Sanada's Scorpion and Joe Taslim's Sub-Zero looking on from behind a blade with the core colors from the two taking up either side of the poster.

And, based on the trailer, it certainly seems like we will be seeing plenty of these two characters. While everything we've heard about the movie centers its mysterious protagonist Cole Young, played by Lewis Tan, it would appear that the rivalry between Sub-Zero and Scorpion will drive a goodly portion of the action. Hopefully, the fight in the trailer between the two is just a taste of what's to come.

You can check out the new poster, in full, below:

Here is the official synopsis for the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie:

"MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?"

The Mortal Kombat reboot film is currently scheduled to release on April 16th on both HBO Max and in theaters. The cast includes Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, and Lewis Tan as new character Cole Young. It wrapped filming late last year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of the new Mortal Kombat movie so far? Does the new poster make you that much more hype for it? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!