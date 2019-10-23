New Netflix The Witcher Images Surface Online

Fans are eager to enter the world of Netflix‘s The Witcher, and while we are still waiting on a release date for the anticipated show, we do have a few new images from the show to dissect. The new photos come courtesy of Corriere Della Sera, who visited the set of The Witcher and had a chance to see some scenes play out. Their visit to the set also resulted in some new photos, which give us a better look at the cast and even show off one of the creatures fans will see once they tune into the show. The first photo has Henry Cavill’s Geralt in a tavern of some kind while he either waits for someone or watches someone from afar, though we can’t tell which.

The second photo is probably the most intriguing, as it shows a clawed hand being held by a human hand, and this could suggest that someone has either been turned into a creature against their will or that someone has befriended a creature Geralt was sent to find, and we’re eager to learn more about this particular storyline.

The third photo features Anya Chalotra’s Yennefer standing and looking towards someone offscreen, though we can’t reallly tell where she is standing. The final photo features Geralt riding through the forest on his trusty horse Roach, though we aren’t sure if he’s just travelling from town to town or if he’s on the hunt for a specific monster.



You can find the official description for Netflix’s The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

The Witcher currently has no release date, and you can check out more from our Witcher coverage right here.