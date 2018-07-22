Rumor: A New Nintendo Direct May Be Happening Next Month

UPDATE: Welp, it didn’t happen. But there’s always a chance for August, yeah? And that’s a perfect month to do it, too. Fingers crossed.

ORIGINAL STORY: Even though Nintendo had a pretty good showcase for the Electronic Entertainment Expo this year, some were worried that the company didn’t offer enough games to get us through 2018. It’s since reiterated that it has more game announcements to come but stopped just short of saying when. However, we may have a pretty good idea now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A new post has popped up indicating that we’ll be getting a Nintendo Direct special on July 22. During this, it’s expected that the company could have some new game announcements for the Switch this year to be sandwiched between tomorrow’s release of Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker and the arrival of games like Super Mario Party and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate later this year.

It’s also possible that the Nintendo Direct will also have content for current games to be announced. We could possibly see new add-ons for Super Mario Odyssey and more hints of what could be coming for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Splatoon 2 since updates for those were teased earlier today.

Now, the source for the rumor appears to be 4chan related, so a lot of this speculation should be taken with a grain of salt. However, there was one interesting note.

In the story, the poster indicated that Mario, Pokemon and Zelda would be getting Funko Pop figurines. Earlier today, the Pikachu Funko Pop was confirmed, set to be sold as an exclusive through Target. That does provide this report with a light hint of legitimacy. However, the rest — a suggested Mother 3D remake, the possibility of Final Fantasy VII Remake on Switch — sounds a bit too far-fetched to take seriously. At least, until announcements are actually made.

We’ll just have to see what Nintendo is up to. The company’s stock has been struggling a slight bit as of late despite sales of the Nintendo Switch still doing very well. So don’t be surprised if they do announce a special for later this month with some new game reveals and other surprises. We would love to see that rumored Star Fox racing game come our way…

In the meantime, you can check out Nintendo’s latest, Octopath Traveler and Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, for the Switch starting tomorrow. Captain Toad is also available for 3DS at that time.