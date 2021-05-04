New Nintendo Switch Controller Is Perfect for Waluigi Fans

Waluigi might not be in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as a DLC fighter yet, but at least he is apparently getting his very own Nintendo Switch controller courtesy of PowerA. The new Nintendo Switch controller is just the latest in PowerA's line of enhanced wireless controllers for the popular console and features a lovely yellow-and-purple color scheme with both Waluigi himself and his name making an appearance on the front of the controller. Assuming the product listing has the correct date, fans can get their hands on the new Waluigi Nintendo Switch controller starting June 4th.

Here's the full product description for the upcoming Waluigi Nintendo Switch controller, straight from the product listing on Amazon:

"Play your favorite Nintendo Switch games like a pro with this officially Licensed POWER A enhanced wireless Controller featuring Waluigi design, motion controls and two mappable advanced gaming Buttons. Can be used when Nintendo Switch is docked or undocked. Does not support HD rumble, IR, or amiibo NFC. Multiple variables affect battery life estimate."

Wireless Controller with Bluetooth 5.0 Technology + rechargeable lithium-ion battery: up to 30 hours per charge

Two mappable advanced gaming Buttons + Embedded anti-friction rings for smooth thumb stick control

Superior ergonomics for hours of comfortable gaming + classic intuitive Nintendo button layout

Low battery warning LED indicator + Includes 10ft (3M) USB-C charge cable

Officially Licensed for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite + two-year limited warranty - visit PowerA.Com/support

As noted above, the Waluigi PowerA enhanced wireless controller for Nintendo Switch should launch on June 4th for $49.99. As for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite themselves, both are currently available wherever such things are sold -- assuming you can find either in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Nintendo Switch right here.

