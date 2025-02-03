New No Man’s Sky Update Released With Patch Notes

Following the Worlds Part II release, Hello Games’ No Man’s Sky has revealed its latest update for the survival action-adventure title. The 2016 game was met with mixed reviews after its launch, but the game has since continued to improve and expand into the original vision crafted by founder Sean Murray. No Man’s Sky saw its last major update in October 2024 with The Cursed update. With the launch of Worlds Part II, the multiplayer open-world title is fixing multiple visual issues and crash-specific problems.

Some specific bugs within the No Man’s Sky patch notes, which are included in patch 5.52, are related to starship navigation, graphical issues on Mac, and water-based glitches, specifically dealing with sea creatures. Another highlight includes an issue dealing with a portal in The Cursed Expedition Breach Three. In response to the issue, The Cursed Redux Expedition has been extended by a week.

Here’s a look at the official patch notes for Hello Games’ new No Man’s Sky update:

No Man’s Sky Worlds Part II Recently Launched onto Consoles and PC on January 29, 2025.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with a portal in The Cursed Expedition Breach Three. The Cursed Redux Expedition has been extended by a week.

Fixed a number of soft locks where NPC dialogue would fail to render.

Fixed a number of mission blockers that could occur when using the starship communicator.

Fixed an issue that could cause the In Stellar Multitudes to become blocked after arriving in the created system.

Fixed an issue that could cause the In Stellar Multitudes to become blocked after failing to learn a required product recipe.

Fixed an issue that could cause the In Stellar Multitudes to become blocked after creating a new system at the Atlas.

Added a refiner recipe to allow the creation of Quartzite from Activated Quartzite and Carbon.

Fixed an issue that added a non-functional “Add to Favourites” button to Featured Bases.

Improved the distinction between purple and red stars in the galaxy map.

Fixed an issue that caused solar systems to generate their stellar class letter in an insufficiently random way.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Nautilon to be launched out the sea when the framerate became low.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Starborn Phoenix from hovering.

Fixed a number of audio issues.

Fixed a visual glitch with the mission icon for In Stellar Multitudes.

Fixed an issue that could cause graphical corruption in some particle trails.

Fixed a rare issue that allowed some water plants to grow forest leaves.

Fixed a number of visual glitches in the shadow system.

Fixed a number of animation glitches in the Nomad’s suspension when driving over water.

Fixed an issue that made derelict freighters too light.

Fixed a number of visual glitches with sea creature death animations.

Fixed an issue that caused some glowing textures to appear too muted.

Fixed an issue that caused the Analysis Visor background to fail to render in VR.

Fixed an issue that caused all Gek eyes to be the deepest black.

Fixed a number of visual glitches when descending to a planet.

Fixed an issue that caused a visual glitch around the starship engines.

Fixed an issue that caused textures on relic worlds to be low-resolution Switch.

Fixed a number of graphical issues on Mac.

Fixed a number of crashes related to camera positioning.

Fixed a number of crashes related to starship navigation.

Fixed a crash related to collision generation.

Fixed a crash specific to some integrated AMD GPUs.

Fixed an issue that caused the game to freeze periodically while playing in 120hz mode on PS5.

Fixed an issue that could cause old-format mods to be detected and cause stability issues.

No Man’s Sky is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.